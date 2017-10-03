Katy Perry Brings Joy With Her "Witness" World Tour

Katy Perry brought more than her Witness World Tour to New York City's Madison Square Garden last night. Perry brought art, fashion, feminism, joy, humor, and hope to her thousands of fans who came out on a Monday night to see their goddess in person.

From the photographer's point of view, as well as someone who attended her Prismatic World Tour in 2014, I knew Perry would bring incredible imagery to her world tour. Yet she brought the unexpected from the moment she entered the stage. In a sea of fog and strobe lights, Perry emerged somewhere around 60 feet in the air, singing, inside a glowing starburst. I mentioned the feeling of joy already. This was that on steroids.

When Katy dropped "Chained to the Rhythm" earlier this year, her fans knew her album would bring an edge to her musical library. In addition to Witness, Katy performed songs from every stage of the way, such as “I Kissed A Girl” from inside a huge, inflatable mouth, and "California Gurls," where Left Shark didn’t disappoint. The stage curved into the crowd, and took on different personalities throughout the night. At one point, the stage was lined with tree-like roses and a venus fliytrap that later engulfed Perry.

Katy enjoyed talking to her sold-out arena of fans, while also allowing guests to feel individually appreciated. She pointed out a troop of dancing men, who were wearing matching Katy Perry t-shirts, in the upper deck. She smiled into the spotlight and said, "I'm in my thirties now, you guys! And I am enjoying it!"

Katy, we are also enjoying your thirties. Thank you for inviting us to Witness this epic journey you are on.

Photos by Kristen Blush; follow her on Instagram and visit her website at kristenblush.com.

