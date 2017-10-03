Quantcast
Katy Perry Brings Joy With Her 'Witness' World Tour

Katy Perry Brings Joy With Her "Witness" World Tour

Details
IN Entertainment

4D7A4703 4e994 

Katy Perry brought more than her Witness World Tour to New York City's Madison Square Garden last night. Perry brought art, fashion, feminism, joy, humor, and hope to her thousands of fans who came out on a Monday night to see their goddess in person. 

4D7A4708 95a4a

ADVERTISEMENT

From the photographer's point of view, as well as someone who attended her Prismatic World Tour in 2014, I knew Perry would bring incredible imagery to her world tour. Yet she brought the unexpected from the moment she entered the stage. In a sea of fog and strobe lights, Perry emerged somewhere around 60 feet in the air, singing, inside a glowing starburst. I mentioned the feeling of joy already. This was that on steroids.

When Katy dropped "Chained to the Rhythm" earlier this year, her fans knew her album would bring an edge to her musical library. In addition to Witness, Katy performed songs from every stage of the way, such as “I Kissed A Girl” from inside a huge, inflatable mouth, and "California Gurls," where Left Shark didn’t disappoint. The stage curved into the crowd, and took on different personalities throughout the night. At one point, the stage was lined with tree-like roses and a venus fliytrap that later engulfed Perry.

 

4D7A4708 95a4a

  

4D7A4708 95a4a

Katy enjoyed talking to her sold-out arena of fans, while also allowing guests to feel individually appreciated. She pointed out a troop of dancing men, who were wearing matching Katy Perry t-shirts, in the upper deck. She smiled into the spotlight and said, "I'm in my thirties now, you guys! And I am enjoying it!"

 

4D7A4708 95a4a

 

4D7A4624 2c0b3 

Katy, we are also enjoying your thirties. Thank you for inviting us to Witness this epic journey you are on.

Photos by Kristen Blush; follow her on Instagram and visit her website at kristenblush.com. 

 

More from BUST

Hillary Clinton And Women Who Don’t Burn 

"Inside Pussy Riot" Shows Us What Resistance Looks Like

Women Are Disproportionately Affected By Natural Disasters, And Here’s Why

 

Tags: Katy Perry , music , photography , Witness , concert , concert review
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

witches927

Hillary Clinton And Women Who Don’t Burn

nataliemorales927

Natalie Morales Has Had Enough Of Sexist Paparazzi And Their Upskirt Photos

justthetips

"Broad City" Recap: Season 4, Episode 3 — "Just The Tips"

beyonce illo

Beyoncé’s Formation Scholarships Give Women The Green To Follow Their Dreams

jazzmyne robbins by maggie west 1

These Gorgeous Photographs Send A Powerful Message About Women's Right To Sexual Expression

scandalseason6header

Week Of Women: September 29-October 5, 2017

Beyonce Harvey Releif

OUR President Beyonce Drops Single To Aid Puerto Rico After Hurricane Devastation

ggheader acc0e

The Complicated Feminist Legacy of “Gossip Girl," Ten Years On

MattielMainPic

Mattiel’s Debut Album Is Your New Soundtrack for Kicking Ass: BUST Review

nokiaheader

Princess Nokia Invites Us Into Her World With “Bart Simpson”/“Green Line” Double Video

Upcoming Events

National Vodka Day
Wed Oct 04 @12:00AM
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Sat Nov 25 @12:00AM
Human Rights Day
Sun Dec 10 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar