Week Of Women: September 29-October 5, 2017

While it’s still 80-something degrees here in Brooklyn, this upcoming week brings the start of the year’s spookiest month — and a new batch of entertainment created by women. This week's edition of Week of Women features an intriguing new horror film called The Sound, and the release of Order of the Good Death founder Caitlin Doughty’s latest book. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to all of these ourselves, so if you hate them, don't blame us! But if we have reviewed them, we’ll include a link to the review, or refer to it if it’s in print but not yet online.

MOVIES

The Sound

Screenwriter Jenna Mattison makes her directorial debut with this supernatural horror film set in the scariest place of all: the subway. Starring Rose McGowan. Out Friday, September 29, via Orion Pictures.

Woman on Fire

Documentarian Julie Sokolow’s latest film follows Brooke Guinan, the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City. Out Tuesday, October 3, via Animal.

Chavela

Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi teamed up to direct this documentary about the life of groundbreaking Mexican singer Chevela Vargas. Out Wednesday, October 4, via Aubin Pictures.

TV

Queen Sugar





The Ava DuVernay-helmed Queen Sugar returns with its two-night midseason premiere, directed by the incredible Julie Dash (Daughters of the Dust). Airs Tuesday, October 3 and Wednesady, October 4 on OWN. See our October/November 2017 issue for our interview with Ava DuVernay.

Scandal





Return to Shondaland with Scandal’s seventh and final season, starring Kerry Washington. Premieres Thursday, October 5 on ABC. Take our Shonda Rhimes quiz here.

Fresh Off The Boat

The Nahnatchka Khan-created comedy returns with its fourth season this week, which means that Constance Wu is back on our TV screens! Premieres Wednesday, October 3 on ABC. Read our interview with Constance Wu here.

MUSIC

Visions of a Life by Wolf Alice

London-based band Wolf Alice’s second album “continues the genre-mixing and experimentation that made its 2015 debut so much fun,” says BUST. Out Friday, September 29 on Dirty Hit. See BUST’s October/November 2017 issue for review.

Three Futures by Torres

Torres’s third LP is “more than a listening experience — it’s a full-body one,” says BUST. Out Friday, September 29 on 4AD. See BUST’s October/November 2017 issue for review.

BOOKS

Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

Pulitzer Prize winning author Jennifer Egan’s fifth novel is set in Brooklyn during the Great Depression. Out Tuesday, October 3, via Scribner.

From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death by Caitlin Doughty

Caitlin Doughty is the woman behind Ask A Mortician, the founder of the Order of the Good Death, and a leader in the death positive movement. Her second book explores how different cultures around the world care for their dead. Out Tuesday, October 3, via W. W. Norton & Company. Read BUST’s feature on the death positive movement here.

