Natalie Morales Has Had Enough Of Sexist Paparazzi And Their Upskirt Photos

Now that Battle of the Sexes has premiered, sexism is over, amiright? Oh wait, no it's not: Natalie Morales is the newest celebrity victim of upskirt shots. In case you’re unfamiliar, or just too innocent for this wicked world, “upskirt shots” is a term used when paparazzi or any shmuck takes a picture or video up a women’s skirt, without her consent or knowledge. It is a disgusting, invasive, and misogynistic act that is unfortunately all too common.

On Saturday, September 16th, while walking the red carpet for the premiere of Battle of the Sexes, Morales strutted her stuff in a gorgeous blue gown with a high slit – she wanted to “get some of that Angie look.” What she didn’t want was for a paparazzi photographer to purposefully angle his camera to take a picture of her vagina under her dress – which is exactly what happened. Morales isn’t exactly shy, and after being notified of the picture by a friend, quickly went on Twitter to set the story straight and show us all a little something about calling out the patriarchy.

In a thread of 10 tweets, Morales explains that she understands she was on a red carpet and pictures are expected: “I’m there to promote my movie, you’re there to take pics you call sell. Pics I’m POSING for, that I’ve agreed to.” She eviscerates the paparazzi, saying she wore “a high-ass slit because I like the way my leg looked” and that the paparazzi should be embarrassed that their profession is “disgusting, horrifying.”

She also released a statement via Twitter:

Morales isn’t the only victim of society’s blatant sexism – YA KNOW THE MOVIE SHE WAS PREMIEREING WAS LIKE ALL ABOUT THAT – many other celebrities have had similar photos taken or nude photos of them stolen and published. Until there is no market for such abhorrent material, these things will inevitably keep happening.

Don’t search for this photo.

Don’t subscribe to publications that condone this.

Don’t be a link in the chain of misogyny, instead break the chain and change the world – trust me, the grass is greener on this side.

