"Inside Pussy Riot" Shows Us What Resistance Looks Like

Pussy Riot Nadya Tolokonnikova courtesy of Jonas Akerlund BUST 092517

 

The story of Pussy Riot and Nadya Tolokonnikova, is as relevant now as it ever has been, with Russia and its authorities creeping closer and closer in on the United States border. It’s the story of the feminist, post–punk, art collective who protested and criticized the Russian system, got punished for it, but kept on speaking out. That’s why, on November 14, the doors of the Saatchi Gallery in London open to the new show, "Inside Pussy Riot," a live theatre production of a feminist revolt that “needs to be experienced to be understood.”

“'Inside Pussy Riot' shows you what prison, prosecution of political activists and police oppression looks like,” Nadya Tolokonnikova said in a statement. “It also reminds you what democracy, on the contrary, looks like. And when I say ‘democracy,' I mean real democracy, which is about direct participation of citizens. 'Inside Pussy Riot' plunges you into the totality of an authoritarian system — if you do not choose real democracy and participation, authoritarianism chooses you."

The premiere of "Inside Pussy Riot" coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Russian revolution as well as Saatchi Gallery’s suitably titled Art Riot: Post Soviet Actionism’exhibition – which celebrates the spirit and courage of protesting, resisting and standing up to injustices, systematic oppression and authoritarianism, wherever you may meet it.

InsidePussyRiot poster BUST 092517

Performance Dates: Tuesday November 14th – Sunday December 24th 2017

Location: Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, London SW3 4RY

Box Office Tickets are available to buy HERE from September 27th.

Learn more on: http://www.insidepussyriot.com/ 

Top photo by Jonas Åkerlund

Pussy Riot Will Recreate Russian Prisons In An Immersive Theater Performance — And You Can Help

Pussy Riot's Nadya On How To Resist Trump: BUST Interview

LGBTQ Rights Are Nonexistent In Russia

Tags: pussy riot , feminism , russia , nadia tolokonnikova , saatchi gallery , events , theatre
