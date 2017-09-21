Week Of Women: September 22-28, 2017

It’s that time of week again! Take a look at our 10 picks for women-centered pop culture in the week ahead. This week's edition features the Battle of the Sexes, the return of Transparent, and new music from The Blow. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to all of these ourselves, so if you hate them, don't blame us! But if we have reviewed them, we’ll include a link to the review, or refer to it if it’s in print but not yet online.

MOVIES

Battle of the Sexes



Emma Stone stars as tennis legend Billie Jean King in this biopic directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. Steve Carell plays Bobby Riggs, the sexist loser of the match. Out Friday, September 22, via Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Woodshock





Kate and Laura Mulleavy — the sisters behind Rodarte — pulled a Tom Ford and made a movie. Early reviews are...not great, but Kirsten Dunst stars as a weed dealer, and also, that #aesthetic. Out Friday, September 22, via A24.

Bobbi Jene



In this documentary, Danish director Elvira Lind follows dancer Bobbi Jene Smith as she moves from Israel to the United States and begins a new phase of her life and career. Out Friday, September 22, via Oscilloscope Laboratories.

TV

Transparent





The groundbreaking Amazon series returns with its fourth season, and this time, the Pfeffermanns are going to Israel. Out Friday, September 22, on Amazon.





Star Trek: Discovery







The latest Star Trek installment sounds badass, with Sonequa Martin-Green (the Walking Dead) starring and Anthony Rapp playing the first openly gay character in a Star Trek series. Out Sunday, September 24, on CBS All Access.







MUSIC



Brand New Abyss by The Blow







Electropop duo The Blow return with their seventh full-length album, which BUST says “trades in funkier grooves for a streamlined confessional approach.” Out Friday, September 22, self-released. Read about “The Women You Want Her To Be,” which BUST premiered, here, and see BUST’s October/November 2017 issue for an album review.





Fool’s Paradise by Cold Specks







Toronto songwriter Ladan Hussein’s third album is “perhaps her most raw work to date,” BUST says, calling it “a gorgeous, sensitive exploration of identity and womanhood.” Out Friday, September 22, via Arts & Crafts. See BUST’s October/November issue for review.





Hiss Spun by Chelsea Wolfe







Wolfe recorded this distortion-filled album in Salem, so expect witchery of the best kind. BUST calls this “heavily, richly crafted… a dark record for dark times.” Out Friday, September 22 via Sargent House. See BUST’s October/November issue for review.





BOOKS



Like A Dog by Tara Jepsen







Tara Jepsen’s debut novel puts the reader squarely inside the brain of its thirtysomething skateboarder/comedian narrator, Paloma. BUST says it “contains some brilliantly casual radical feminism along with its rising action and denouement.” Out Tuesday, September 26 via City Lights/Sister Spit. See BUST’s October/November issue for review.





The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl: Loving The Skin You’re In by Tess Holliday





Plus-size model and #effyourbeautystandards creator Tess Holliday shares her personal story and her best tips on learning how to love yourself. Out Tuesday, September 26 via Bluestreak.

Top photo: Battle of the Sexes

