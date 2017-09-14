Week of Women: September 15-21, 2017

Our weekly roundup of women-centered pop culture is back! Scroll down to read about 10 movies, albums, TV shows, and books coming out this week. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to all of these ourselves, so if they're bad, don't blame us! But if we have reviewed them, we’ll include a link to the review, or refer to it if it’s in print. This week’s highlights include the Emmys; JLaw's latest movie, mother!; and new books by Toni Morrison and Ellen Pao.
MOVIES
Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer star in a new horror film directed by Darren Aronofsky that’s causing all kinds of conversation. Out Friday, September 15, Paramount Pictures.
Angelina Jolie’s fifth film as a director is a biographical historical thriller, based on a memoir by Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung. Out Friday, September 15, on Netflix.
In a documentary that won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance, director Yance Ford tells the story of her brother’s murder in 1992, exploring grief, racism, and justice. Out Friday, September 15, Louverture Films.
TV
The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards
So many great actresses and TV series are nominated this year that it’s hard to choose who to root for! Airs Sunday, September 17 on CBS.
Kristen Bell plays a recently dead woman who is mistakenly sent to “the Good Place” and has to try to fit in. Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, September 20 on NBC.
MUSIC
Emily Haines, of Metric and Broken Social Scene, releases her second solo album, which BUST’s reviewer says “will leave you feeling refreshed.” See review in August/September 2017 issue. Out September 15, Last Gang Records.
"Everything Is Never Enough" by Goldfrapp
London electronic duo Goldfrapp is back with a new music video and a tour kicking off on September 16. Out now, Mute Records.
BOOKS
The Origin of Others by Toni Morrison
The always incredible Toni Morrison releases a rare book of nonfiction, blending memoir and analysis. Out Monday, September 18, Harvard University Press.
Reset: My Fight For Inclusion And Lasting Change by Ellen Pao
In 2015, Ellen Pao became famous for suing her Silicon Valley venture capital firm for discrimination. Here, she tells her story for the first time. Out Tuesday, September 19, Spiegel & Grau. See BUST’s review here.
Nomadland by Jessica Bruner
Journalist Jessica Bruder explores the lives of transient older Americans who live in RVs and trailers and travel around the country, following low-paid, seasonal jobs. Out Tuesday, September 19, W. W. Norton & Company.
Top photo: mother!
