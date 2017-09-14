Quantcast

Week of Women: September 15-21, 2017

Details
IN Entertainment

 

motherheader

Our weekly roundup of women-centered pop culture is back! Scroll down to read about 10 movies, albums, TV shows, and books coming out this week. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to all of these ourselves, so if they're bad, don't blame us! But if we have reviewed them, we’ll include a link to the review, or refer to it if it’s in print. This week’s highlights include the Emmys; JLaw's latest movie, mother!; and new books by Toni Morrison and Ellen Pao.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOVIES

mother!

Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer star in a new horror film directed by Darren Aronofsky that’s causing all kinds of conversation. Out Friday, September 15, Paramount Pictures.

First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie’s fifth film as a director is a biographical historical thriller, based on a memoir by Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung. Out Friday, September 15, on Netflix.

Strong Island

In a documentary that won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance, director Yance Ford tells the story of her brother’s murder in 1992, exploring grief, racism, and justice. Out Friday, September 15, Louverture Films.


TV

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

emmys

So many great actresses and TV series are nominated this year that it’s hard to choose who to root for! Airs Sunday, September 17 on CBS.

The Good Place

Kristen Bell plays a recently dead woman who is mistakenly sent to “the Good Place” and has to try to fit in. Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, September 20 on NBC.


MUSIC 

Choir of Mind by Emily Haines

Emily Haines, of Metric and Broken Social Scene, releases her second solo album, which BUST’s reviewer says “will leave you feeling refreshed.” See review in August/September 2017 issue. Out September 15, Last Gang Records.

"Everything Is Never Enough" by Goldfrapp

London electronic duo Goldfrapp is back with a new music video and a tour kicking off on September 16. Out now, Mute Records.

 

BOOKS


The Origin of Others by Toni Morrison

originofothers

 The always incredible Toni Morrison releases a rare book of nonfiction, blending memoir and analysis. Out Monday, September 18, Harvard University Press.

Reset: My Fight For Inclusion And Lasting Change by Ellen Pao

reset

In 2015, Ellen Pao became famous for suing her Silicon Valley venture capital firm for discrimination. Here, she tells her story for the first time. Out Tuesday, September 19, Spiegel & Grau. See BUST’s review here.

Nomadland by Jessica Bruner

nomadland

Journalist Jessica Bruder explores the lives of transient older Americans who live in RVs and trailers and travel around the country, following low-paid, seasonal jobs. Out Tuesday, September 19, W. W. Norton & Company.

Top photo: mother!

More from BUST

Week Of Women: September 8-14, 2017

Week Of Women: September 1-7, 2017

Week Of Women: August 25-31, 2017 

 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Tags: mother! , Jennifer Lawrence , Darren Aronofsky , Ellen Pao , Toni Morrison , The Good Place
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

aceventura911

Here’s Everything That’s Wrong With Jim Carrey’s “Meaningless” NYFW Comments And The Sexism They Represent

newgirl98

On Dating And Male Entitlement

perioddegrassi

This Woman Got Fired For Getting Her Period At Work — Now She And The ACLU Are Fighting Back

johnsonsbabypowder

Johnson & Johnson Targets Women Of Color With Harmful Talc Campaign — And Is Actually Caught

KateMcKinnonMagicSchoolBus

Kate McKinnon Takes The Wheel In “The Magic School Bus” Reboot, But Not Everyone Is On Board

broadcityseason4weekofwomen

Week Of Women: September 8-14, 2017

witschy keith 111217

Witchsy's Founders Created A Fake Male Co-Founder — And He Inevitably Got The Gold Star Treatment They Didn’t

Vianez Venice

This Incredible Exhibit Celebrates Women Of Color In Skate Culture

nickiminajnofrauds

Nicki Minaj Sounds Off Cultural Appropriation At NYFW And Designers Need To Get It Together

DeVosTitleIX

Betsy DeVos Wants To Change Campus Sexual Assault Guidelines To Include “All Perspectives”

Upcoming Events

H.E.R. Summit
Thu Sep 14 @12:00AM
Kaaboo Music Festival
Fri Sep 15 @12:00AM
The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
Fri Sep 15 @12:00AM
OktoberFest NYC Begins!
Fri Sep 15 @12:00PM - 11:59PM
90s Albums Live!
Fri Sep 15 @10:00PM -
View Full Calendar