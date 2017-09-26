BUST's October/November 2017 Issue With Sarah Silverman Is On Newsstands NOW!

Quantcast

Details
IN Entertainment
Silverman cover 700
BUST Magazine's Oct/Nov Issue Featuring Badass Sarah Silverman!

It’s fabulous fall here at BUST HQ and our October/November issue is yielding a bumper crop of awesomeness, starting with our groundbreaking cover star, Sarah Silverman, whose new political show, I Love You, America, is about to take the nation by storm! Inside, we’ve got an interview with Ava DuVernay on the female directorial revolution behind Queen Sugar; a revealing report on women who regret becoming mothers; a sensual guide to the sex lives of witches; and more

Table of Contents Oct/Nov 2017

silverman toc 2

 

ON THE COVER: SARAH SILVERMAN PHOTOGRAPHED BY RAMONA ROSALES; STYLING BY JARDINE HAMMOND; HAIR AND MAKEUP BY BRETT FREEDMAN; LEATHER JACKET: SCHOTT; T-SHIRT: MICHEAL STARS;  5 STAR 14K NECKLACE: ZOE CHICCO; RETOUCHING: STRIX DIGITAL.

THIS PAGE: COAT: MR. LARKIN; JEANS: LEVIS; TURTLENECK: TSE; LOAFERS: COS.

 

FEATURES

Quick Silver

Comedy powerhouse Sarah Silverman is attempting to unite the Divided States of America. By Sara Benincasa

I Put A Spell On You

A wild broom ride into the secret sex lives of witches. By Kristen J. Sollée

The Ultimate Taboo

Women who regret having children open up about the biggest mistakes of their lives. By Orna Donath

Roughing It!

Abnormal advice from Amy Sedaris for enjoying the great outdoors.

Tightly Wound

A woman with severe sexual challenges goes the extra mile for her sideways smile. By Shelby Hadden

All Hail Ava

Hollywood heavy hitter Ava DuVernay is kicking the doors of opportunity open for female directors everywhere. By Crystal Shaw-King

As Darkness Falls

Gorgeous gothic styles modeled by actor Lucy Boynton. Photographed by Michael Lavine, Styled by Lara Backmender

 

 

silverman toc
PHOTOS: TESSASFINDS.ETSY.COM (SKULL); DANIELLE ST. LAURENT (AMY SEDARIS); DAPPERDARLINGSVINTAGE.COM (BRACELET); MARWA HAYAT (NAPKINS); EMILY FARRIS (COCKTAIL); ILLUSTRATION: ALBERT JOSEPH PÉNOT

 

BROADCAST

  • The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira; Beyoncé’s scholarship program; woke W.I.T.C.H.es; and more.
  • The Hotness: Pop culture delights to fall into. By Emily Rems
  • Boy du Jour: Paul Soileau is terrorizing the drag scene as Christeene. By Kelly McClure
  • Bra-ometer: Feminist news at a glance. By Solange Castellar
  • Pop Quiz: Judy Garland’s star will never fade. By Emily Rems

REAL LIFE

  • Try this napkin DIY; networking for introverts; a bloody good Halloween cocktail; and more.
  • Caking Bad: Perk up your Thanksgiving table with a seasonal salad. By Terry Hope Romero
  • You Go, Girl: Sedona is a divine desert destination. By Remy Ramirez

LOOKS

  • Style advice from special effects artist Audrey Mabry; cannabis-infused beauty prods; craft up some fierce fangs; and more.
  • Booty Call: Spell-casting essentials for the modern witch. By Callie Watts
  • Good Stuff: The eyes have it. By Stephanie J.

THE BUST GUIDE

  • Music Reviews; plus the return of the Blow!
  • Movies: The Year of Spectacular Men began with the Novitiate becoming Mudbound.
  • Books: Reviews; plus new titles by trans authors.

SEX FILES

  • Catching up with feminist sex pioneer Annie Sprinkle; and more.
  • Questions for the Queen: Mindful masturbation and bladder matters. By Dr. Carol Queen
  • One-Handed Read: Sleeping Booty. By Charlie Bellecastle
  • Whore-O-Scopes: Hey baby, what’s your sign? By Sonia Ortiz

THE BACK

  • X Games: Broverload. By Tracy Bennett
  • Parting Glance: The subversive subway art of Jilly Ballistic.
