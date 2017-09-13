Get Your Broad City Fix At PussyPower's Yas Kweens Season 4 Premiere Party

TONIGHT watch the Broad City season four premiere with PussyPower! The all-girl party crew PUSSYPOWER will be throwing the Yas Kweens Broad City Season 4 premiere party at Kinfolk 94 in Brooklyn. This is guaranteed to be a fun night, with surprise guests, DJs and dranks and activity stations. Did we mention free pizza?

ADVERTISEMENT

Spearheaded by DJ That's So Raben, PussyPower is a worldwide movement that aims to create parties that showcase female talent and are fun for everyone. Not only do the ladies behind this crew look to create space for women and female-identifying people, they also work to contribute donations to organizations that are doing powerful social justice work on a local, national and global level for all women. Now that is what we like to call girl power!

PussyPower queens That’s So Raben, Odalys, Ella Hussle, will be spinning tunes alongside performances by K Rizz, and Sandflower, to celebrate the return of our on-screen best friends Abbi and Ilana. Guests can also enjoy a free open bar of BABE Rose with Bubbles, free Sizzle Pie pizza, and ‘buy one, get one’ Old Blue Last beer. The girls night vibe will be complete with braiding stations by Arrojo and nail art by FlossGloss and pop up shops selling essential oils by Morphologically, jewelry by JimmyToast, and threads from “Rebelle” by rebelliousdaisy. Le Noize will also be on site, snapping photos of the event all night long!

Join us TONIGHT, Wednesday, September 13th at Kinfolk 94 at 9PM. Space is limited, so find out all the info on the event page here.

images via Broad City

Other photos via Pussypower, That's So Raben

More from BUST

Look Inside This Dope New Coloring Book From Broad City!

There’s A "Broad City" Sex Toy Line, And, Yep, There’s A Pegging Kit For Bae

"Broad City," Sarah Silverman, Janet Mock And More: BUST's 10 Best Bets For August And September 2017

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl.