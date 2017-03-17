BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Zooms In On "Get Out"

Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

In Episode 3, "Get Out!," available now, the hosts examine the phenomenon of writer/director Jordan Peele's racially-charged thriller through a feminist lens. Both Callie and Emily are white ladies in interracial/intercultural relationships, so this movie hit close to home. And both have lots to say about how the film speaks to the female experience of enduring microaggressions and navigating bad vibes in a sexist world.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.