12 Brand-New, Woman-Centered Movies, TV, Books, And Music To Get Into This Weekend

Hi BUSTies, welcome to our new column! In this new series, we'll be spotlighting new movies, TV, music, books, and other pop culture gems created by and starring women. We haven't seen, read, or listened to all of these ourselves, but when we have, we'll include a link to the full review. Happy watching/reading/listening! 

Movies

Step

This documentary directed by Amanda Lipitz follows a Baltimore high school step team as they finish their last year of school and prepare for their big competition. Get ready to feel all the feels. (Out Friday, August 4.)

Fun Mom Dinner

How many raunchy comedies about four women having wild weekends are we getting this summer? Keep 'em coming, we're not complaining. Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Bridget Everett and Molly Shannon star in this one, directed by Alethea Jones. Girls Trip is still in theaters, if you want to make it a double feature. See our spotlight in The Hotness. (Out Friday, August 4.)

Detroit

The only woman to ever win the Oscar for Best Director, Kathryn Bigelow, directs this much-talked-and-debated-about drama, based on Detroit’s 1967 12th street riot. Everyone’s space crush, John Boyega, stars. (Out Friday, August 4.)

Kidnap

Halle Berry continues her reign as action thriller queen in this nail-biting kidnapping story, directed by Luis Preito. (Out Friday, August 4.)

Wind River

In this thriller directed by Taylor Sheridan, Elizabeth Olsen stars as a rookie FBI agent sent to investigate a body found on a Wyoming reservation. (Out Friday, August 4.)

TV

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

Our favorite funny people — including Amy Poehler, Janeane Garofalo, Kristen Wiig and Molly Shannon, plus some dudes, too — return in the latest installment in the Wet Hot American Summer series on Netflix. (Out Friday, August 4.)

The Great British Bake-Off/Baking Show finale

The finale of GBBO’s seventh and final season with its OG judges and hosts airs on PBS this weekend. Next year, they’ll split into two competing series, so savor your soggy bottoms while they last. (Out Friday, August 4.)

Music

Soccer Mommy — Collection

Soccer Mommy is no soccer mom but a 19-year-old NYU student named Sophie Allison. Her mini album is a 30-minute exploration of the big emotions of late teenhood. (Out Friday, August 4; see review in BUST's Aug/Sept print issue.)

Miss Eaves — Feminasty

Miss Eaves’ single (and perfect music video) “Thunder Thighs” was one of our faves earlier this summer, and her album is everything we’d hoped it would be, and more. Read our review here. (Out Friday, August 4.)

Charli XCX — “Boys”

Charli XCX’s music video flips the male gaze on its head by putting a ton of celeb dudes in adorable/sexy scenes, including Riz Ahmed cuddling a pink teddy bear and Ezra Koenig sensuously brushing his teeth. Read our post here.

Books

Sour Heart by Jenny Zhang

Sour Heart is a triumphant debut for both writer Jenny Zhang and Lena Dunham’s new publishing imprint Lenny. Zhang’s collection of linked stories follows six Chinese American girls growing up in New York. (Out Tuesday, August 1; see review in BUST's Aug/Sept print issue)

The Wrong Way To Save Your Life by Megan Stielstra

Writer Megan Stielstra’s third essay collection covers aging, sex, race, and much more. (Out Tuesday, August 1)

Top photo: Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later/Netflix

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

