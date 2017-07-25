Donald Trump Blocked Chrissy Teigen On Twitter — Here's The Tweet That Did It

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has become known for her snarky, funny tweets — and one of her favorite targets is Donald Trump. Which is understandable, because he is truly, truly terrible.

But unlike many Trump tweeters, Teigen is playing the long game here. BuzzFeed points out that she was trolling Trump as far back as 2011. Behold, Teigen's first Trump tweet:

Teigen talked about her Trump tweets in an interview with USA Today earlier this year. She said:

"I've actually been a big Donald Trump hater (for a long time). I've been trolling him for about 5 to 7 years now. I've been doing this forever, and I take pride in that...I can't believe that somebody could actually do this all day everyday and be president. If I mysteriously go missing in the next four years, that is what happened."

Take a look at a few of her recent gems:





Well, this morning Chrissy shared that Trump has finally blocked her:

She’s serious about the “lol no one likes you” tweet, btw. Here’s the exchange that did it:

Sad!

