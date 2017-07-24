Quantcast

15 Mindy Kaling Thinkpieces You'll Soon See On Your Newsfeed

On Monday, Mindy Kaling announced that she’s pregnant with Mini Kaling and as per usual, the people of the internet were all a flutter, obviously forgetting that babies can’t write good workplace comedies until they’re at least 15 years old. It’s only a matter of time before the Mindy-centric or tangentially Mindy-related thinkpieces begin making their rounds, so to prepare, here’s a preview of the 15 articles you’ll see.

1. Single mothers are the future of feminism

2. Women have been single mothers for a long time now: a rebuttal

3. Here's my story about having a kid without a partner. Look, it's timely!

4. Mindy Kaling is a disgrace to "real" mothers

5. Mindy Kaling having a child by herself is a direct insult to all the men who want to date her

6. Mindy Kaling having a child by herself is a direct insult to all men

7. Mindy Kaling is a feminist hero

8. Mindy Kaling is an Indian feminist hero

9. Mindy Kaling is the role model Indian women need

10. Mindy Kaling is not the role model Indian women need

11. Real single motherhood is not like celebrity single motherhood

12. I grew up with a single mom and I turned out fine

13. I grew up with a single mom and now I don’t know how to be in a relationship

14. Yes it’s possible: I found love as a single mom

15. WHO'S THE DAD?????

Top photo via the Mindy Project/Hulu

Sonia Weiser is a freelance writer based in New York City. She has yet to spring for a paid domain name and feels okay about that. Follow her on Twitter @weischoice and see more of her work at soniaweiser.wordpress.com/published-clips.

Tags: Mindy Kaling , thinkpieces , thinkpiece cycle , pregnancy , baby , feminism
