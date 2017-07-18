Mindy Kaling Is Having A Baby!!

Mindy Kaling is pregnant... we think. Still no official word, via Instagram, a la Beyonce style, from the The Mindy Project and A Wrinkle In Time star, but according to E!, multiple sources confirmed the 38-year-old comedian is expecting her first child.

E! also reports from an insider that the news comes as an “unexpected surprise.” However, Kaling has always been candid about motherhood.

"I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids. I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen," Kaling told Yahoo Style in October 2015.

The news has sent fans into a frenzy of speculation as to who the father is. Fans are hoping it's her ex-boo, bestie, and former The Office costar B.J. Novak. #TBT this scene:





Who ever he is, we're happy for them! CONGRATS, SIS!

