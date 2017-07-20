How Well Do You Know Mary Tyler Moore? BUST QUIZ

When Mary Tyler Moore died in January at 80, the world lost a cultural icon whose '70s sit-com changed the way America viewed working women. Think you know the secret to Mary’s success? Then take the quiz!

1. Mary Tyler Moore was born on December 29, 1936, in __________.

a. Brooklyn, NY

b. Los Angeles, CA

c. Winchester, VA

d. Paris, France

2. Mary started working at 17, playing a dancing elf named "Happy Hotpoint" in appliance commercials that ran during the TV program __________.

a. The Red Skelton Show

b. Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet

c. Here Comes The Nelsons

d. Leave It To Beaver

3. On the air from 1970 to 1977, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, starring Mary as a single, independent, news producer, was a big hit. How many Emmys did it win?

a. None

b. 9

c. 19

d. 29

4. Mary's sister Elizabeth killed herself by overdose in 1978 at age 21, and Mary's only child Richard was killed in a _________ accident in 1980 at age 24.

a. car

b. boating

c. shotgun

d. chainsaw

5. Complete this Mary quote: "Three things have helped me successfully go through the ordeals of life: an understanding husband, a good analyst, and ________."

a. feminism

b. millions of dollars

c. God

d. my girlfriends

Answer Key: 1.a, 2.b, 3.d, 4.c, 5.b

BY EMILY REMS

