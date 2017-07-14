Quantcast

The First Photo Of Beyoncé's Babies Is Everything

Beyoncé finally shared a picture of the babies she’s been hiding for a month, and it could't be more perfect. The picture was posted around 1am last night and already has over 6 million likes. The new photo was captioned, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” followed by the cutest collection of emojis to make their now family of five. Rumi and Sir Carter lie in Beyoncé’s arms, while Beyoncé wears a sea foam veil that matches her lace underwear and a designer dress that drapes around her feet. She seemingly radiates a flower arch with the ocean in the background that we can only assume is the view from her rumored Malibu home. 

The picture is in line with the over the top, stunning picture she posted to announce her pregnancy in early February. With the veil over her face, she sits with her hands on her belly with the caption, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters.” We can only hope that she’ll make every announcement with flower arches and veils.

BeyPreg234

Photo Credit: Beyoncé's Instagram

