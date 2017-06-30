Quantcast

Samantha Bee: The Republican Healthcare Bill Is "The Trickle Down Of Rich People's Urine"

Samantha Bee is at it again, putting the Donald J. Trump administration in its place. If you’ve been obsessively keeping an eye on this circus like we have, you know that Mitch McConnell and his posse of 12 Republican Senators recently dropped their super-secret healthcare bill, which they hope will repeal Obamacare. And (surprise!) it includes a cap on federal funding for Medicaid, a temporary freeze on Planned Parenthood funding, and a Congressional Budget Office estimate that the bill would leave 22 million more Americans without coverage in the next decade.

To top it off, “nearly half of the tax benefits from the Senate's Obamacare replacement bill would go to the top 1 percent of households by income,” according to an analysis by the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution's Tax Policy Center (via CNBC). Pulling funding from disadvantaged populations while priveleged households (sitting comfortably on an annual income of $875,000 or more) benefit the most is a tactic Samantha Bee calls “trickle down - Poor people will still get access to the antibiotics that rich people shed in their urine.”

Anyone shocked that this is what these fools came up with? Samantha Bee sums it up, “It turns out, 13 rich white guys alone in a room isn’t how good legislation happens. It’s how Suicide Squad happens. But while Suicide Squad destroys your will to live, this bill destroys your ability to live.” The bill’s growing unpopularity has delayed the procedural vote for the bill (supposed to be this week) until after the July 4th recess. In the meantime, call your senator and give them a piece of your mind with the help of this guide created by Refinery29. It shows you how to find your senator and even provides a script because that shit can be tricky.

Watch the Samantha Bee go in on these “sneaky motherfuckers,” and catch the gems about Paul Ryan’s college fantasies, gangs of elderly people, and Mike Pence of the Corn. 

Photo: Screenshot of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS

Hannah Rose, historically just Hannah, naturally tried to change her name upon moving to NYC from Austin, Texas (but keeps forgetting). Originally from North Katy, Texas - the wrong side of the tracks. Will defend Kanye until the day she dies. Batshit crazy. Overall bae.   

