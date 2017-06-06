Quantcast

Pull Out Your Passport For Studio Ghibli's Anime Theme Park

Details
IN Entertainment

StudioGhibliTotoroScreenshotThemePark

The renowned Japanese animation company, Studio Ghibli, has announced that it plans to open a theme park in Nagoya, Japan, and it’s going to be the shit. Founded in 1985, Studio Ghibli’s films have enchanted the world with their intricately vivid animation, inventive plots, and conscientious themes that can be appreciated by anime superfans and newbs alike. Five of Studio Ghibli’s films have received Academy Award Nominations in the United States, and Spirited Away won an Academy Award in 2003 for Best Animated Feature Film. The initial phase of the park will be inspired by director Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 classic, My Neighbor Totoro, a tale of two girls who move the country and discover a world of unusual creatures and forest guardians. Yas for sisterhood. Another favorite is Princess Mononoke, which follows young warrior Ashitaka’s adventure into the forest to find the cure for a curse and his tumultuous encounter with a girl raised by wolves, San (Princess Mononoke). In this story of human versus nature, Princess Mononoke is the badass bitch that we strive to be - headstrong, fierce, and fearless. Get inspired by the trailer below.

The park is set to open in the early 2020s, so in the meantime:

1) Get that passport ready.

2) Awaken your spirit with their stunning films.

3) Check out Studio Ghibli Fest this summer. 

Princess Mononoke Official Trailer:

Photo: Screenshot from My Neighbor Totoro

More From BUST

Join Us For A LIVE Taping Of BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast!

How My Race Defined My Gender When I Lived In Japan

This Is What A (Male) Feminist Looks Like: Our 5 Favorite FeMENists

 

 

Tags: Studio Ghibli , anime , theme park , Japan , My Neighbor Totoro , Spirited Away , Princess Mononoke
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

18527967 1376283215819591 5699536843509491252 n

Over 1,000 People Dressed Up As "The Golden Girls" For This Bar Crawl

JessicaChastainRealScreenshot

Jessica Chastain Calls Out Cannes For The Misrepresentation Of Women

wonderwoman62 copy

"Wonder Woman" - Patty Jenkins Kills It: BUST Review

smartphone 982563 960 720

NeatClub Is Not The Dating App People With STIs Need

bathingmachines copy

"Promiscuous Bathing" Shocked England In The 1850s

startrektng6517

My Mystical Pregnancy

BroadCityScreenshotSeason4Trailer

"Broad City" Is Back For Season 4 With A "F**k You, Trump"

IMG 7857

This Girl Duo Is Spreading Style, Color, Music And Confidence Across The Country

handmaidstale65

3 Times 2017 Bore An Eerie Resemblance To “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Donald Trump Pointing

You Could Soon Lose Your Birth Control Coverage, Thanks To Trump

Upcoming Events

Writing On It All
Sat Jun 10 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
Queernucopia
Thu Jun 15 @ 9:30PM -
View Full Calendar