Join us for a LIVE Taping of BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast!

Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

For our next episode, we'll be recording in front of a live audience on Saturday June 10 at Kinfolk 90 in Brooklyn (90 Wythe Ave. Brooklyn, NY, 11249) and we want YOU to join us! Our special guests will be Maria Ortiz—the nail art QUEEN of NJ—and her fierce crew of long-nail divas. And together, we'll be talking up the new TNT series CLAWS. The show stars Niecy Nash, Karrueche Tran, and Carrie Preston as South Florida manicurists whose dreams of making it big draw them into a life of crime and there is a LOT to discuss!

The event is FREE, begins at 2:30 pm, and is being presented as part of the amazing Northside Festival! Come on by and tell us "What You Watchin!" And feel free to tag it up on your socials so you can connect with other BUSTies at the bar: @TNTDrama, #TNTSummer, @ClawsTNT, #ClawsTNT, @bust_magazine .

See You There!

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.