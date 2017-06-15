Quantcast

Pop Quiz: How Well Do You Know Carrie Fisher?

Details
IN Entertainment

Carrie Fisher 2013

A brilliant actor, writer, and mental-health activist, Carrie Fisher was way more than just Princess Leia. Think you know what made Carrie so very? Then take the quiz! - Emily Rems

-----------------------------------

  POP QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Carrie Fisher?

Quantcast

POP QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Carrie Fisher?

Question 1/5
1. Carrie was born on October 21, 1956, in __________ .
New York, NY
Paris, France
Burbank, CA
Topeka, KS
submit next

------------------------------------

This article originally appeared in the April/May 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More From BUST

7 Ways That Princess Leia Nails How We Feel #MayTheFourthBeWithYou

7 Candid And Hilarious Carrie Fisher Quotes To Start 2017 Right

How Well Do You Know Zora Neale Hurston? BUST Quiz

 

Tags: Carrie Fisher , Debbie Reynolds , Star Wars , Pop Quiz , pop quiz
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

A.Rose61217

Amber Rose Brings Back The Bush And Schools Piers Morgan On Feminism

maryrockcastlesewingheader

How Sewing Helped Me Find A Home In My Body

PonySweat6917

Pony Sweat: Learn How To Dance (Aerobics) Like No One’s Watching

harlots

"Harlots": Inverting Sex Worker Stereotypes In Lots of Taffeta

LordeOnionRings

Lorde's Onion Ring Instagram Account Is As Flawless As She Is

abortionrightscampaign

A Teenage Girl Tried To Get An Abortion In Ireland; Instead, She Was Forced Into A Psychiatric Facility

broadcitytrumpbleeped

“Broad City” Will Bleep Out All Mentions Of Trump's Name

VoBKompasTVScreenshot

These Indonesian Schoolgirls Started A Metal Band, Prove You Can Headbang In A Hijab

ChastityBelt

Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro On “I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone”: BUST Interview

the trailer for unbreakable kimmy schmidt season 3 is here and it looks awesome

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Cracks Open "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Upcoming Events

Ladies by It's Not Personal
Sat Jun 17 @ 1:00PM - 05:00PM
Writing On It All
Sat Jun 17 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar