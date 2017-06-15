Pop Quiz: How Well Do You Know Carrie Fisher?

A brilliant actor, writer, and mental-health activist, Carrie Fisher was way more than just Princess Leia. Think you know what made Carrie so very? Then take the quiz! - Emily Rems



POP QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Carrie Fisher?

POP QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Carrie Fisher? Question 1/5 1. Carrie was born on October 21, 1956, in __________ . New York, NY Paris, France Burbank, CA Topeka, KS Question 2/5 When Carrie was two, her famous parents Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds split because Fisher fell in love with what Hollywood bombshell? Elizabeth Taylor Marilyn Monroe Marlene Dietrich Sophia Loren Question 3/5 In her final book, The Princess Diarist, Carrie revealed she had an "intense" affair with which of her Star Wars co-stars? Mark Hamill Harrison Ford Alec Guinness James Earl Jones Question 4/5 Carrie and her mom Debbie died just one day apart this past December, and at their funeral, Carrie's ashes were placed in an urn shaped like __________. an X-wing fighter a martini glass her bulldog Gary a Prozac pill Question 5/5 Complete the following Carrie quote: "So you have to be attractive to be groped uninvited by __________. Finally! A reason to be ugly!" Donald Trump Roger Ailes Woody Allen Casey Affleck

This article originally appeared in the April/May 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

