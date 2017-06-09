Quantcast

Tammy Pierce Is Unloveable: Prom Looks — A Comic

Details
IN Entertainment

tammypiercecropheader

The Last Laugh
By Esther Pearl Watson

bust February 2017

 

---------------------

From the magazine, we're bringing you Esther Pearl Watson's Tammy Pierce Is Unlovable — we run one of these comics in every other issue of BUST magazine. Visit Tammy at funchicken.com.

---------------------

This originally appeared in the April/May 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today

Tags: Tammy Pierce , Unlovable , Esther Pearl Watson , comic , last laugh , from the magazine
