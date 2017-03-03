BUST's "Poptart" Podcast goes deep on "Feud"

Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

In Episode 2, "Feud!," available now, the gals dig deep into the new FX show. The roots of the epic war between Hollywood heavyweights Joan Crawford and Bette Davis is dredged up in all its dirty glory, before the hosts segue into celebrating other showbiz beefs, including Bea Arthur vs. Betty White, The Roxane Wars, and Mariah Carey vs. JLo.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.