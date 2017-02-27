Quantcast

Big Freedia's Emojis Are Coming To Your Phone: BUST Premiere

Grab your phone — New Orleans Queen Diva and BUST fave Big Freedia has teamed up with Emoji Fame to introduce her own line of 64 custom emojis. Featuring some of her trademark sayings, some bouncing booties, and the Bounce Queen herself, the stickers are just what we needed to tide us over while we wait for Season 6 of her reality TV show Big Freedia Bounces Back (formerly Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce.)

“We’re proud to say that The Queen of Bounce now has a set of emojis worthy of her title,” says Gavin Rhodes, co-founder of Emoji Fame.

“I am so excited to have my very own emojis,” says Big Freedia. “Who wouldn’t want a bouncing booty sent to their phone?”

The emojis are available on iPhone — download them here!

Top photo courtesy Ballin PR, from BUST's June/July 2015 issue

