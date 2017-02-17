Quantcast

Listen to Poptarts: BUST's Shiny New Pop Culture Podcast!

Details
IN Entertainment

poptart logo

It's been in the works for quite a while, and it's finally here!

"Poptarts" is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

In the first episode, "Celebs vs. Trump," the gals discuss how famous women have been speaking out against president Trump and his policies. This segment is followed by  "Whatcha Watchin'?" a recurring feature in which Emily and Callie dish on all the pop culture delicacies they've consumed over the past two weeks. 

You download this podcast, listen below, or subscribe to our feed


This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

Tags: podcast , poptarts , trump , meryl streep
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

oprahrace2

These Viral Photos Make An Incredible Statement About Race

mcccarthyspicersnlnyc

I Will Never Stop Watching Melissa McCarthy-As-Sean-Spicer Driving Her Podium And Eating Old Gum

longshoreheader

This New Orleans Pop Artist Pokes Fun At Trophy Wives And Tells Women To Get To Work: BUST Interview

slatericonheader

This College Professor Became A Fashion Icon And Model - In Her 60s

arresteddevelopmentcastphoto

"Arrested Development” Is Coming Back, And It Looks Like There’s Gonna Be Some Major Trump Parallels

08 MirrorSelfportrait

Photographer Vivian Fu Explores Race, Gender, Sexuality — And Food: Lady Shooters

stephencolbertlateshowheader

Stephen Colbert: “The Bad News - Trump Revealed Highly Classified Information. The Good News - Trump Found The Leaker”

Lisa E Baby

37 Problems Is A Comedy About Adulting And The Pressures Of Fertility: BUST Interview With Lisa Ebersole

Janet Mock Beyond Binaries Header

Janet Mock Writes About Glam As "A Gateway To Survival"

paramorehardtimesstillimage

Paramore's "After Laughter" Shows A More Modern, Mature Sound: BUST Review

Upcoming Events

PJ Harvey North American Tour
Sat May 20 @12:00AM
BangOn: Elements Lakewood Camping and Music Festival (Lakewood, PA)
Fri May 26 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
The ROOTS! Announcing 10th Annual Roots Picnic
Sat Jun 03 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar