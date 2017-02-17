Listen to Poptarts: BUST's Shiny New Pop Culture Podcast!

It's been in the works for quite a while, and it's finally here!

"Poptarts" is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

In the first episode, "Celebs vs. Trump," the gals discuss how famous women have been speaking out against president Trump and his policies. This segment is followed by "Whatcha Watchin'?" a recurring feature in which Emily and Callie dish on all the pop culture delicacies they've consumed over the past two weeks.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.