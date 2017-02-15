Quantcast

Two Female Assassins Brandishing Poison Needles' Killed Kim Jong-Un's Half Brother

Details
IN Entertainment
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Kill Bill thang

As we enter this new era of stranger than fiction reality, a new piece of news — more akin to a plot of Game of Thrones, more fit for a new Kill Bill sequel — occurred Kim Jong Nam, Kim Jong Un’s half-brother, died at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur’s International Airport early on February 14th. Many reports are going around that he was poisoned, but perhaps the most sensational line comes from The New York Post, which states, “two female assassins brandishing poison needles killed the casino-loving half-brother of North Korean despot Kim Jong Un.” Additionally, security footage shows that one of the women suspected of killing Kim Jong Un did so while wearing a T-shirt that said "LOL."

LOL

Various news outlets have labeled Nam as a gallivanting “playboy," imbuing the story with gratuitous sexiness when really the spotlight should be on Kim Jong Un and his ruthlessness. In true King Lear fashion, Nam was the son of Kim Jong Il and his mistress Song Hye Rim. Apparently, both Kim Jong Un and Kim Jong Nam were being groomed to take office after the death of the patriarch and were raised separately, as is “North Korean practice of raising potential successors.” This caused tension between the brothers, making Un feel threatened by his older brother's claim to the rulership.

A CNN video called "Inside The N. Korean First Family" says Kim Jung Un had an affinity for 007, which perhaps explains the style of the attack, and that he had “spent virtually no time in N. Korea’s Army before his father elevated him to a General... One of the first signs that Kim had leap frogged his two older brothers.”

In a political climate where easily threatened monocrats are on the rise, it is paramount to de-mystify the salacious details of the murder.

At first, these claims were unsubstantiated. But yesterday, South Korea’s TV Chosun said, “the two women, believed to be North Korean agents, escaped in a taxi and remain at large.” As of this morning, CNN reported that “a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Malaysian police said” and that “she was detained Wednesday at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 carrying a Vietnamese travel document.” However, it is impossible to tell the exact cause of death before the autopsy.

I think I hear Quentin Tarantino’s keyboard a-typin'.

Image: Still from Kill Bill Vol 1

More From BUST

My Dad Is In The Army And He Raised Me To Be A Feminist

How South Korean LGBT Activists Are Fighting To End Conversion Therapy

Lizzy Caplan On Jealousy, Michael Sheen’s Amazing Birthday Gift, And Pissing Off Kim Jong-Un

 

Tags: Kim Jong Un , Kim Jong Nam , North Korea , Poison , Murder
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

scarjo ghost in shell

Hey, Scarlett Johansson — If You’re Choosing ‘Feminism Over Race,’ You’re Doing Feminism Wrong

16 10 smack 207 MoGeo crop bw33 BC3311

Celebrate Valentine's Day With These 12 Photos of Raw, Real Love

41d44ada1743de59254f

Russia Decriminalizes Domestic Violence Because "If He Beats You, It Means He Loves You!"

Screen Shot 2016 12 15 at 6.50.47 PM

4 Things Men Need To Do Before They Call Themselves Feminists

Valentine's Tree

This Anti-Semitic Valentine's Day Card Was Given Out On A Michigan College Campus

13 kimmy schmidt.w1200.h630

Titus Recreating Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ In The New ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer Is The Only Valentine We Need

25861802472 250182a6b6 b 1

Hillary Clinton Suggests A New Job For Michael Flynn

Ivanka Trump shoes and accessories collection 2012

The White House Is Now One Giant Infomercial For Ivanka Trump Products

Screen Shot 2017 02 08 at 2.01.20 pm

8 Women Who Were Warned, Given An Explanation, And Nevertheless, Persisted

anigif enhanced buzz 13301 1422878212 6 preview

3 Galentine's Day Coloring Pages To Give To Your Besties

Upcoming Events

Lady Parts Justice League (Lizz Winstead) presents Dirty Dancing 30th Anniversary
Wed Feb 15 @ 6:30PM -
'Not Show Business' Improv Show
Fri Feb 17 @ 7:10PM -
Truly Madly Deeply Alternative Valentine's Day Benefiting RAINN
Fri Feb 17 @10:00PM - 02:00AM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sat Feb 18 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sun Feb 19 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar