BUST's 10 Best Bets For Spring 2017: Lauryn Hill's Tour, Girls' Final Season And More

girls1

From the final season of HBO's Girls, to the podcast Still Processing, to Lauryn Hill's latest tour, we're bringing you BUST's 10 best bets for entertainment in February/March 2017. Love them or hate them (we know you're divided on Fifty Shades Darker and Girls), it's what everyone will be talking about.

Girls MS ep601 09 21 1 opt


Girls on HBO

It will be hard for many of us to say goodbye to Hannah Horvath, the indelible main character Lena Dunham created for her groundbreaking HBO comedy Girls—returning for its sixth and final season February 12. The show has been a lightning rod for conversation and critique, and paved the way for the many female-centric series that came after.

Photo: Mark Schafer/HBO (Girls)

 

Ms. Lauryn Hill on Tour

HarshCrowd N2A2337 opt1

Now through April 28, fans of hip-hop-soul superstar Lauryn Hill can catch the elusive performer live as she makes the rounds with The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! concert series. Each show will also feature performances by artists from different parts of the African diaspora, so find out who will be on the bill in your city at mslaurynhill.com.

Photo: Courtesy of the artist (Ms. Lauryn Hill)

 

“A Year of Yes: Reimagining Feminism at the Brooklyn Museum”

Black Pansy Forget M opt

The Brooklyn Museum is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art with a yearlong series of events running through 2017. From exhibitions by Georgia O’Keeffe, Marilyn Minter, and Beverly Buchanan, to a show devoted to women of color in second-wave feminism, the series promises to “push back against conventional barriers while expanding the canon.” Find out more at Brooklynmuseum.org.

Photo: Christine Gant, Brooklyn Museum (Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Black Pansy & Forget-Me-Nots (Pansy))”



The Seventh Annual Athena Film Festival

eve lacombe opt

Taking over Barnard College in N.Y.C. from February 9 to 12, the Athena Film Fest “honors extraordinary women in the film industry and showcases films that address women’s leadership.” This year’s honorees include Eve Ensler, Patricia Riggen, and Ragina K. Scully. Find out more at athenafilmfestival.com.

Photo: Brigitte Lacombe (Eve Ensler)

 

Sabat Magazine

Sabat rayitasazules.c opt

This new, visually stunning print mag from the U.K. “fuses witchcraft, feminism, ancient archetypes, and art.” Their first three issues are dedicated to “Maidens,” “Mothers,” and “Crones,” and are available where fine witchy wares are sold, or online at  sabatmagazine.com.

Photo: Estudio Mierteran (Sabat Magazine)



Still Processing Podcast

pjimage

Hosted by New York Times culture critics Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris, this chatty-yet-brainy ’cast tackles tough issues like Airbnb’s racism problem alongside lighter themes like first date horror stories. Since its debut last September, it has already become essential listening, so check it out pronto at  nytimes.com/podcasts/still-processing.

Photo: Ryan Pfluger for The New York Times (Still Processing Podcast)


Harlots on Hulu

HAR 102 LD 0721 0255 opt

Samantha Morton stars in this Hulu original  series premiering March 29 about warring madams fighting over turf in 18th-century London. Produced by a team of women and starring an all-female cast, Harlots promises to be a juicy period drama that will make “Hulu and chill” even more fun.

Photo: Liam Daniel/Hulu (Harlots)


Comedian Naomi Ekperigin

naomi opt

If you’ve caught either of funny lady Naomi Ekperigin’s two appearances on 2 Dope Queens, you know she’s a comedy powerhouse. A former staff writer for Broad City and Difficult People, Ekperigin’s set is saturated with pop culture references and her star is deservedly on the rise. Watch videos and find out more at naomisfunny.com.

Photo: Ben Esner (Naomi Ekperigin)


“On Your Side”  Video by the Veronicas

on your side opt

This epic music video, written and directed by OITNB’s Ruby Rose, stars Rose and her real-life gf Jessica Origliasso as lovers going through the highs and lows of a tumultuous relationship. Steamy and poignant, it’s definitely one of those vids that feels like a mini movie. Find it on Vevo.


Fifty Shades Darker

tumblr oht52w2vy81t00t opt

If you enjoyed the erotic thrills of the 50 Shades book series, then February 10 is the date to play hooky and line up for the film sequel Fifty Shades Darker. This time around, Ana is demanding a new arrangement from Christian before she'll let him back into her...(ahem)...good graces.

 

Tags: Girls , Georgia O'Keefe , art , HBO , Ms. Lauryn Hill , Still Processing , Podcast , Athena Film Festival , Sabat , Harlots , Hulu , Naomi Ekperigin , comedy , The Veronicas , Ruby Rose , Fifty Shades Darker , Fifty Shades of Grey
