Leslie Jones, Why You Gotta Tease Like That?

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

This weekend on SNL, Leslie Jones performed a sketch where she prepared to play Donald Trump. It began with her and Bobby Moynihan admiring Baldwin's rendition of the SCROTUS (So Called Ruler...) when Moynihan says, "He'll have so much material for the next four years." This lights up Leslie who responds with, "He's going to be doing this for the next four years? Doesn't Alec have other stuff to do?" Which begs the question, "But who's going to replace him?" And there it was, Leslie knew what she had to do — prove to Lorne Michales that she could be the next Trump — after all, "if Melissa played Spicer, why can't she play Trump?"

We see a montage of Leslie learning his speech patterns from footage as she slowly accumulates golden retrievers for eyebrows and transforms into the Donald. Her castmates question her motives, thinking there must be some social commentary behind it, but Leslie keeps it real saying, "I'm just giving America what it wants." And right she is, if we must bear the brunt of SCROTUS for the next four years, I certainly want Leslie Jones comedic representation of him every damn weekend.

Header photo from @lesdoggg

More From BUST

Leslie Jones Has A Message For Simon & Schuster About Milo Yiannopoulos

Rosie O’Donnell Is The Steve Bannon Impersonator We Didn’t Know We Needed

Trump Is Upset Over The Fact That A Woman Played Spicer On SNL