Just 11 Baby Animals to Help You Get Through All The Political Bullshit

It seems as though there are not enough meditation classes in the world to alleviate the constant stress associated with electing the sex-offender version of The Annoying Orange as president. While we are not licensed to provide professional therapy, we are licensed to provide cute animal photos. Feel the seemingly-constant misogyny temporarily leave your body as you continue to scroll (deep breaths recommended in order to experience the full effect).

Only a tiny hamster riding a fake horse while wearing a sombrero can save us now.

