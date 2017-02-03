Just 11 Baby Animals to Help You Get Through All The Political Bullshit

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

It seems as though there are not enough meditation classes in the world to alleviate the constant stress associated with electing the sex-offender version of The Annoying Orange as president. While we are not licensed to provide professional therapy, we are licensed to provide cute animal photos. Feel the seemingly-constant misogyny temporarily leave your body as you continue to scroll (deep breaths recommended in order to experience the full effect).

Via Youtube



Via Youtube

Via Instagram/@thebabyanimals

Via Instagram/@thebabyanimals

Via Youtube

Via Youtube

Via Instagram/@thebabyanimals

Via Youtube

Via Instagram/@thebabyanimals

Via Instagram/@thebabyanimals

Only a tiny hamster riding a fake horse while wearing a sombrero can save us now.

Top Photo: Screenshot via Youtube

More from BUST

Samantha Bee's "'Not-A-Muslim' Muslim Ban" Is The Only Recap Of This Weekend's Events You Need

Here's One Way Trump Could Be Impeached

What's The Deal Between The US And Australia?