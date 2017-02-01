BEYONCE IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS AHHHHHHHHHHHHH

The Queen Bey has been busy working on her hive. Today, the singer's Instagram account announced that she is pregnant with twins. The photo shows off Bae's protruding belly amidst swaths of tulle and a wreath of flowers.

The caption reads:

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes." - The Carters

Image via @beyoncé

