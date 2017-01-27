Queer Latina Hero, America Chavez, Joins The Marvel Universe

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Queer Latina hero America Chavez is the newest addition to the Marvel universe — and a much-needed one!

In 2016, Marvel introduced us to Ayo and Aneka, two revolutionary queer black women who fight for their country’s rights in World of Wakanda. This awesome series was written by Roxane Gay and Yona Harvey, the first black women to write for Marvel Comics.

Additionally, Marvel also released two other radical women characters in 2016 — Russian Nadia Pym and Riri Williams, the first female Iron Man, referred to as IronHeart.

Now, America Chavez, who was originally introduced as Miss America in 2011, has her very own series! Debuting on March 1st 2017, cover art was released by series author Gabby Rivera on Instagram and seems to pay homage to Beyonce’s Formation video.

“It’s a little bit terrifying and intimidating to be a queer woman entering the Marvel universe,” Rivera told Refinery29 in November. “Internally I’ve been like, man are people gonna read this and tear me apart because of my identities? Because I’m a woman? You read online that folks aren’t too kind. And there’s harassment. Or just the: You don’t belong here because you don’t know the history of like every single thing.’”

Needless to say, we’re super excited to see more diversity in the world of superheroes. It’s definitely no longer just a boy’s club!

Marvel Logo Image via Wikimedia Commons



Cover Art via Gabby Rivera's Instagram

More from BUST

Iranian Women Fight For Their Right To Bike

Frances Bean Cobain Is The New Face Of Marc Jacobs

Inside The Women's March In Paris, France