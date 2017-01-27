Quantcast

Queer Latina Hero, America Chavez, Joins The Marvel Universe

Details
IN Entertainment
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Screen Shot 2017 01 27 at 3.14.22 PM 

 

Queer Latina hero America Chavez is the newest addition to the Marvel universe — and a much-needed one!

In 2016, Marvel introduced us to Ayo and Aneka, two revolutionary queer black women who fight for their country’s rights in World of Wakanda. This awesome series was written by Roxane Gay and Yona Harvey, the first black women to write for Marvel Comics.

Additionally, Marvel also released two other radical women characters in 2016 — Russian Nadia Pym and Riri Williams, the first female Iron Man, referred to as IronHeart.

Now, America Chavez, who was originally introduced as Miss America in 2011, has her very own series! Debuting on March 1st 2017, cover art was released by series author Gabby Rivera on Instagram and seems to pay homage to Beyonce’s Formation video.

MarvelLogo.svg

 

“It’s a little bit terrifying and intimidating to be a queer woman entering the Marvel universe,” Rivera told Refinery29 in November. “Internally I’ve been like, man are people gonna read this and tear me apart because of my identities? Because I’m a woman? You read online that folks aren’t too kind. And there’s harassment. Or just the: You don’t belong here because you don’t know the history of like every single thing.’”

Needless to say, we’re super excited to see more diversity in the world of superheroes. It’s definitely no longer just a boy’s club!

 

Marvel Logo Image via Wikimedia Commons

Cover Art via Gabby Rivera's Instagram

 

More from BUST

Iranian Women Fight For Their Right To Bike

Frances Bean Cobain Is The New Face Of Marc Jacobs

Inside The Women's March In Paris, France

 

Tags: marvel , comics , diversity , gabby rivera , america chavez
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

03 ConstanceWu BustMag opt

Constance Wu Compares Casey Affleck’s Oscar Nomination To Trump’s Election

fertilization

A New Bill Introduced To Congress Says Life 'Begins With Fertilization'

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 2.57.17 PM

Broad City's Abbi and Ilana Have The Best Reaction to the Inauguration

Screen Shot 2017 01 24 at 2.55.52 pm

Senator Implies Women’s Marchers Are Not Attractive Enough To Sexually Assault

WaPo

After The Women’s March, Newspapers Ask, ‘But What About The Men????????’

16174753 10158517450380725 87513729581056003 n

The United States Is Officially No Longer A Full Democracy

DSC00065 2

How My Ex-Hippie Mother Became A Trump Supporter — And Why That Matters

courtandhill

Courtney Love's #alternativefacts Are Better Than The GOP's

Hidden Figures

Finally, The Oscars Aren’t #SoWhite — But Casey Affleck And Mel Gibson Need To Go

C12iuyiUoAAMaId

9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week, Because WE REALLY NEED THEM RIGHT NOW

Upcoming Events

Valentine’s Party with Kaight, Babeland and Jimmyjane
Fri Jan 27 @ 7:00PM -
SKETCH COMEDY TEAM SOAP PRESENTS THE MESSY SHOW AT SUPERCHIEF GALLERY FEATURING BRETT DAVIS, MURF MEYER & DIANA KOLSKY, AND MORE
Fri Jan 27 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival
Sat Jan 28 @12:00PM - 08:00PM
Party to Protect Your Pants: Planned Parenthood Benefit
Wed Feb 08 @ 6:30PM -
Athena Film Festival (NYC)
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar