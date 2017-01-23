Quantcast

Courtney Love's #alternativefacts Are Better Than The GOP's

courtandhill

 

Veteran acerbic-tongued musician and overall opinionated woman, Courtney Love uses #alternativefact to re-write her identity. Maybe she has a future in stand up now too.

Alternative fact--otherwise known as lying or falsity--first started this Sunday when Trump's mouth-piece, Kellyanne Conway said Press Secretary Sean Spicer's remark that it, "was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period." was not untrue but an alternative fact. Because we have eyes, it was clear to us that this was not #true and Conway's definition quickly became more absurd than Spice's claim itself, though very apropos for this new administration's rhetoric.

 

Courtney1

 

Courtney3

 

Screen Shot 2017 01 23 at 1.19.36 PM copy

Screen Shot 2017 01 23 at 1.19.49 PM copy

 

Courtney, I wouldn't be surprised if those were all fact (except for the second one). Women can do it all.

Top image via @courtneylove

