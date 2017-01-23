Courtney Love's #alternativefacts Are Better Than The GOP's

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Veteran acerbic-tongued musician and overall opinionated woman, Courtney Love uses #alternativefact to re-write her identity. Maybe she has a future in stand up now too.

Alternative fact--otherwise known as lying or falsity--first started this Sunday when Trump's mouth-piece, Kellyanne Conway said Press Secretary Sean Spicer's remark that it, "was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period." was not untrue but an alternative fact. Because we have eyes, it was clear to us that this was not #true and Conway's definition quickly became more absurd than Spice's claim itself, though very apropos for this new administration's rhetoric.

Courtney, I wouldn't be surprised if those were all fact (except for the second one). Women can do it all.

Top image via @courtneylove

More From BUST

Dress Like Courtney Love For Your Next Holiday Party

Kellyanne Conway's Views On Working Mothers Are Sending The Wrong Message To Women

26 Thoughts I Had While Canceling Our Hotel Reservations For The Presidential Inauguration