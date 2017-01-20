9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week, Because WE REALLY NEED THEM RIGHT NOW

Here’s some Twitter jokes that I have collected and arranged just for you in order to help get you through the rest of your work shift.

If you’re looking to see some live comedy while simultaneously supporting the ACLU, look to see if your city is participating in the What A Joke Comedy Festival! Two comedians from the NYC stand-up scene (Emily Winter and Jenn Welch) have put together a nationwide festival with stellar lineups all around the country. “In response to our President-elect’s repeated threats on our human rights, comedians in over 30 cities are coordinating shows to raise money for the ACLU on Inauguration Day Weekend,” as their website describes. I’m proud to know these women.

Anywho, back to our regularly scheduled round-up...

Robin Thede is a comedian and actress who you might recognize from her memorable work as a correspondent on The Nightly Show. She is also a psychic, apparently.

Eliza Skinner is an LA-based comedian who has written for The Late Late Show with James Corden and TruTV’s Adam Ruins Everything. You should follow her on Twitter and all of those men should really listen to her advice.

Joel Kim Booster is a writer for Billy On The Street and has performed stand-up on Conan. You should check it out, it’s one of my all time favorite late night sets.

Eve Peyser is an NYC-based comedian and is currently the night editor at Gizmodo. Her Twitter feed is pure gold.

Cameron Esposito is the co-creator and co-star of Seeso’s Take My Wife. The other co-creator/star is her wife Rhea Butcher, who is another comedian you should be following, if you aren’t already.

Christi Chiello is one of the best in the business. No voice is as distinctly unique and interesting as hers. This goes for both her voice as an artist and her literal, actual voice.

Megan Amram has unofficially been dubbed “the Queen of Twitter” on multiple best-of lists and I couldn’t agree more.

Emmy Blotnick is a writer for Comedy Central’s < and has a very good point with this Tweet right here.

Liz Magee is me. I meant every word.

Liz Magee is a writer and standup comedian in NYC. Follow her on Twitter @JokesMagee.

