9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week, To Help You Get Through This Week

aparna

I don’t know about you, by my week is already off to an interesting start. I just had to cancel my IUD insertion appointment at Planned Parenthood so that I can march for my right to reschedule. See you there?

I know many of us have resolved to be on our phones less, but each of these Tweets serve as a reminder that there is still some good in the world wide web.

 

Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 12.11.31 PM

Aparna Nancherla has been on our list before and here she is again with this gem. Her album Just Putting It Out There came out last July and was one of the few good things to come out of 2016.

Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 12.13.00 PM

Julio Torres is a “conjurer of lol 4 snl” according to his Twitter bio. He gave us all that amazing "Wells For Boys" sketch. Thank you, Julio.

Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 12.13.28 PM

Ariel Elias has also been featured before. If you didn’t go ahead and follow her then, you should now. She and I cohost a show in Queens if you’re ever in the area. She’s also my ride to the Women’s March on the 21st!

Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 12.13.57 PM

Emily Heller is one of my favorite stand-up comedians. If you haven’t downloaded her album Good For Her, why not? What’s the holdup?

rae

Nobody should be subjected to the kind of torture that the hilarious Rae Sanni went through during that Uber ride. In addition to killing it on stage, she writes recaps for Decider that are always on point.

Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 12.16.10 PM

Okay, so this technically wasn’t tweeted last week, but it resonated with me on a deep level, so I felt compelled to include it. Michelle Wolf’s Twitter feed should be published and she’s currently an on-air contributor and writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 12.18.04 PM

Teresa Lee is an LA based comic who has come a long way since the yoga mat guy.

Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 12.18.30 PM

Jo Firestone is a writer for The Tonight Show and is a staple of the NYC comedy community.

Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 12.18.42 PM

This one is by yours truly, Liz Magee.

Tune in next week, when we hopefully have more uplifting news to tweet about.

Liz Magee is a writer and standup comedian in NYC. Follow her on Twitter @JokesMagee.

