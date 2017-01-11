Quantcast

The Pretty Big Movement Is Changing The Way We View Dancers

When you think of a stereotypical dancer, what images come to mind? Maybe a long and thin body? Get ready for all of that to change. The face, and more importantly, the body of dance is changing thanks to the Pretty Big Movement. Born in 2015, the all-female dance troupe is dedicated to empowering plus-size women to be comfortable in their own skin through the power of dance. Founder and CEO, Akria Armstrong, has said the idea for the group came to her while she searched for representation in Los Angeles but couldn’t find anyone willing due to her size. After that, she decided to create the Pretty Big Movement as a dance company for plus size women.

The group has performed in Ladies Of Hip Hop alongside Salt N' Pepa, and they also competed in the tenth season of America's Got Talent. According to the group’s website, they have a full future ahead of them “touring with artists Mz 007 and Salt N' Pepa, while filming their very own reality show.”
Based in NYC, Pretty Big Movement offers classes and workshops on hip-hop dance. You can also book the troupe for your next party or event!

All photos and videos were taken from Pretty Big Movement Youtube channel.

