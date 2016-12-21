9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week To Help You Get Through This Week

If you’re reading this, that means you’re online right now and you’re probably in a bad mood because of it. These are stressful, hectic times, that we’re living in. To help shake some of the stress off, here’s a few of my favorite Tweets from last week that are so good you’re going to want to print them out and frame each one.

Mitra Jouhari is currently a staffer at Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, is 1/3 of Three Busy Debras, and is the author of the joke that you just read.

Alyssa Limperis is an NYC-based comedian, but you can see her online via The Scene’s Facebook live videos if you yourself are not NYC-based.

I personally think this tweet of Marcia Belsky’s should be printed on tee shirts.

Farah Brookproduces comedic art on the daily.

You can see Abbi Crutchfield on TruTV’s You Can Do Better. (PS, TruTV is stepping up their comedy game in general. If you’re not already watching Billy On The Street, why?)

Reductress is essentially The Onion on its period. It’s a satirical feminist website that has an awesome book which teaches you How To Win At Feminism.

Here’s another one from Reductress just to further convince you to follow them.

Naomi Ekperigin has written for Broad City and had a Comedy Central half hour released in the fall (you should be able to check it out on Comedy Central’s website...)

I wrote that one and I meant every word. We must educate our children of who Kermit was before the memes and who The Flintstones were before the vitamins.

Liz Magee is a writer and standup comedian in NYC. Follow her on Twitter @JokesMagee.

