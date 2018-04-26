Quantcast
How Much Do You Know About Joan Didion?

Our April/May 2018 Pop Quiz by BUST editor Emily Rems is all about Joan Didion. 

Journalist, essayist, novelist, memoirist, playwright, and screenwriter Joan Didion is a literary giant famous for exploring American cultural flux. Think you know what makes this 83-year-old dynamo go, go, go? Then take the quiz!

Joan was born on December 5, 1934, in _______, and she was already writing by age five.
a. Brooklyn, NY
b. Ontario, Canada
c. Sacramento, CA
d. Liverpool, England

Joan wrote her 2005 National Book Award-winning memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking, in only __ days.
a. 8
b. 88
c. 98
d. 108

Joan then adapted The Year of Magical Thinking into a Broadway play that premiered in 2007 starring Vanessa Redgrave. The show explored how Joan coped with the death of her ______.
 a. husband
b. daughter
c. neither
d. both

The 2017 Netflix documentary Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, was directed by Joan’s nephew, acclaimed actor/producer/director ________.
a. Griffin Dunne
b. Ron Howard
c. Martin Scorsese
d. Sean Penn

Complete the following Joan quote: “The willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life is the source from which _____ springs.”
a. feminism
b. self-respect
c. inspiration
d. freedom

 

 

Anwer: 1. c, 2. b, 3. d, 4. a, 5. b

This article originally appeared in the April/May 2018  print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today! 

photo: Julian Wasser/Netflix

More from BUST

Joan Didion Shows Her Funny Side In "The Center Will Not Hold"

40 Joan Didion Quotes And Photos

Joan Didion Is Named The Face Of Céline

 

Tags: Joan Didion , quiz , from the magazine , pop quiz

