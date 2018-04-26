How Much Do You Know About Joan Didion?

Our April/May 2018 Pop Quiz by BUST editor Emily Rems is all about Joan Didion.

Journalist, essayist, novelist, memoirist, playwright, and screenwriter Joan Didion is a literary giant famous for exploring American cultural flux. Think you know what makes this 83-year-old dynamo go, go, go? Then take the quiz!



Joan was born on December 5, 1934, in _______, and she was already writing by age five.

a. Brooklyn, NY

b. Ontario, Canada

c. Sacramento, CA

d. Liverpool, England

Joan wrote her 2005 National Book Award-winning memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking, in only __ days.

a. 8

b. 88

c. 98

d. 108

Joan then adapted The Year of Magical Thinking into a Broadway play that premiered in 2007 starring Vanessa Redgrave. The show explored how Joan coped with the death of her ______.

a. husband

b. daughter

c. neither

d. both

The 2017 Netflix documentary Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, was directed by Joan’s nephew, acclaimed actor/producer/director ________.

a. Griffin Dunne

b. Ron Howard

c. Martin Scorsese

d. Sean Penn

Complete the following Joan quote: “The willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life is the source from which _____ springs.”

a. feminism

b. self-respect

c. inspiration

d. freedom

Anwer: 1. c, 2. b, 3. d, 4. a, 5. b

This article originally appeared in the April/May 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

photo: Julian Wasser/Netflix

