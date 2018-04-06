Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Amber Tamblyn's Poetry Corner: "Open Your Mouth Like a Bell" By Mindy Nettifee

In each issue of BUST, Amber Tamblyn reviews a book of poetry. From our April/May 2018 issue, here's her review of "Open Your Mouth Like a Bell" by Mindy Nettifee:

There's a sharp art in wielding dark humor and tender reality, and the poems in Mindy Nettifee's new collection, Open Your Mouth Like a Bell (Write Bloody), pierce like pointed, poetic blades. "There are many doorways," begins the title poem. "The eating sadness donuts on a frozen river in Vermont/doorway./The ecstatic yes doorway./The psychedelic healing in a Detroit living room doorway./The unrequited doorway./The adorn your body in smaall silver bells and walk steady in a/spiral doorway./The child that blames you doorway." Nettifee is a master metaphor communicator, able to convey multiple emotions in a single sentence while leaving her readers levitating with luminosity. Even her titles are playful poems, as is the case with "I Have Great Taste in Rocks" and "Back When I Only Dated Lions." Her subjects range from being raised by a gay father, to heartbreak, to new love, to Hillary Clinton--and not one selection disappoints. Open Your Mouth Like a Bell is sure to be one of the best poetry books of the year, written by one of the best feminist authors living today.

Photography by Michael Lavine

