Get Ripped With Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Plan
Get Ripped With Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Plan

Ruth Bader Ginsburg may be 84 years old, but she can probably do more pushups than you. The Supreme Court Justice has been working out twice a week with personal trainer Bryant Johnson since 1999, focusing on increasing bone density after being treated for colorectal cancer. In The RBG Workout, Johnson compiles some of the notorious RBG’s favorite stretches, strength exercises, and other workout moves.

His instructions are accompanied by Patrick Welsh’s illustrations of Ginsburg weightlifting or doing squats—in a hoodie or T-shirt, not her famous collar. Johnson sprinkles a few Ginsburg anecdotes and plenty of puns throughout the book.

On planks, he writes, “They say some Supreme Court Justices lean right or lean left, but I know Justice Ginsburg remains dead center—at least during this exercise.” 

by Erika W. Smith

This article originally appeared in the February/March 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

