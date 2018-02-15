Quantcast
Week Of Women: February 16-22, 2018
Week Of Women: February 16-22, 2018

Details
IN Books

blackpanther 6546d 

This week brings the long-awaited premiere of Black Panther, along with Crunk Feminist Collective cofounder Brittney Cooper’s new book and the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend finale. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to everything ourselves, but when we have, we’ll include a link (or a note if it's in print but not yet online). 


MOVIES

Black Panther

Black Panther is finally here! And with a cast that includes Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, we can’t wait to watch it. Directed by Ryan Coogler. Premieres Friday, February 16. Read our interview with Danai Gurira here.

The Party

Sally Potter directs this dark comedy filmed in black-and-white. Kristin Scott Thomas stars as a politician who hosts a party that goes drastically wrong. Premieres Friday, February 16. Read more here.

 

Lives Well Lived

Sky Bergman’s first feature-length documentary celebrates the lives of those over 75. She interviewed forty people ages 75 to 100 about their personal histories. Premieres Friday, February 16.

 

TV

 

Mozart in the Jungle

The Amazon dramedy starring Lola Kirke as an ambitious young oboist and Gael Garcia Bernal as an eccentric conductor returns for its fourth season on Friday, February 16. Read our interview with the cast about the third season here. 

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has had a groundbreaking season when it comes to engaging with mental health — just watch the video above. Its season three finale airs this Friday, February 16 on the CW. Read our interview with Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula) here

 

MUSIC

 

Silver Dollar Moment by the Orielles

Halifax, UK-based trio the Orielles’ debut album “pick up hints of ‘80s indie and ‘90s Brit pop, put through a breezy, infectious filter all their own,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 16. Read our review in the Feb/March print issue of BUST.

In A Poem Unlimited by U.S. Girls

U.S. Girls’ new album “is simultaneously hummable and harsh, creating a surreal world that is equal parts frightening and sexy,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 16. Read review here. Read our review in the Feb/March print issue of BUST. 


“Vagina Police” by Dream Nails

 Earlier this week, we premiered a pro-reproductive-rights video by UK band Dream Nails. Proceeds to go the Abortion Support Network, a UK charity that provides financial assistance for Irish people who have to travel to the UK to get an abortion. Out now. Read more here.

 

BOOKS

 

 Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney Cooper

eloquentrage e689b

Brittney Cooper of the Crunk Feminist Collective’s new book “faces the ‘angry black woman stereotype head-on, delivering what she calls a ‘homegirl intervention’ with real talk, tough love, and directions on how to be full of rage, but not let it destroy you,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 16. Read our review here. 

 

 White Houses by Amy Bloom

whitehouses f83f6

Amy Bloom imagines the romantic relationship between Eleanor Roosevelt and journalist Lorena Hickok in this piece of historical fiction. (Though romantic letters from the pair exist, some historians say they were just platonic gal pals.) Out now. Read our review here.

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.
