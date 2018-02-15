Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Week Of Women: February 16-22, 2018

This week brings the long-awaited premiere of Black Panther, along with Crunk Feminist Collective cofounder Brittney Cooper’s new book and the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend finale. As a reminder, we haven’t seen, read, or listened to everything ourselves, but when we have, we’ll include a link (or a note if it's in print but not yet online).



MOVIES

Black Panther







Black Panther is finally here! And with a cast that includes Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, we can’t wait to watch it. Directed by Ryan Coogler. Premieres Friday, February 16. Read our interview with Danai Gurira here.





The Party







Sally Potter directs this dark comedy filmed in black-and-white. Kristin Scott Thomas stars as a politician who hosts a party that goes drastically wrong. Premieres Friday, February 16. Read more here.

Lives Well Lived







Sky Bergman’s first feature-length documentary celebrates the lives of those over 75. She interviewed forty people ages 75 to 100 about their personal histories. Premieres Friday, February 16.

TV

Mozart in the Jungle







The Amazon dramedy starring Lola Kirke as an ambitious young oboist and Gael Garcia Bernal as an eccentric conductor returns for its fourth season on Friday, February 16. Read our interview with the cast about the third season here.





Crazy Ex-Girlfriend







Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has had a groundbreaking season when it comes to engaging with mental health — just watch the video above. Its season three finale airs this Friday, February 16 on the CW. Read our interview with Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula) here.

MUSIC

Silver Dollar Moment by the Orielles







Halifax, UK-based trio the Orielles’ debut album “pick up hints of ‘80s indie and ‘90s Brit pop, put through a breezy, infectious filter all their own,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 16. Read our review in the Feb/March print issue of BUST.





In A Poem Unlimited by U.S. Girls







U.S. Girls’ new album “is simultaneously hummable and harsh, creating a surreal world that is equal parts frightening and sexy,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 16. Read review here. Read our review in the Feb/March print issue of BUST.







“Vagina Police” by Dream Nails







Earlier this week, we premiered a pro-reproductive-rights video by UK band Dream Nails. Proceeds to go the Abortion Support Network, a UK charity that provides financial assistance for Irish people who have to travel to the UK to get an abortion. Out now. Read more here.

BOOKS

Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney Cooper







Brittney Cooper of the Crunk Feminist Collective’s new book “faces the ‘angry black woman stereotype head-on, delivering what she calls a ‘homegirl intervention’ with real talk, tough love, and directions on how to be full of rage, but not let it destroy you,” writes BUST. Out Friday, February 16. Read our review here.

White Houses by Amy Bloom







Amy Bloom imagines the romantic relationship between Eleanor Roosevelt and journalist Lorena Hickok in this piece of historical fiction. (Though romantic letters from the pair exist, some historians say they were just platonic gal pals.) Out now. Read our review here.





Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.