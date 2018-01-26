Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

This Beautiful Book Celebrates Creative Mindfulness And Crafting

The Dutch magazine Flow is sort of a cross between O: The Oprah Magazine and your favorite stationery store. Each issue is filled with inspiring and uplifting stories, plus tucked-in treats such as notebooks, cards, and beautiful papers to cut out. As a Dutch speaker, I’ve been a fan for years, but it’s been difficult to get my American friends on board the Flow train. No more. Now, there’s an English edition of Flow that can be found at most bookstores. Better yet, all of the best stories and treats from past issues have been collected into A Book That Takes Its Time: An Unhurried Adventure in Creative Mindfulness (Workman Publishing). From the sweetly illustrated “Beautiful Moments” notecards and “30-Day Writing” notebook, to articles on gratitude and the joys of list-making, it’s just the thing to help you go with the…well, you know.

By Debbie Stoller

This article originally appeared in the December/January 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

