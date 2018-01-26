Quantcast
This Beautiful Book Celebrates Creative Mindfulness And Crafting
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

This Beautiful Book Celebrates Creative Mindfulness And Crafting

Details
IN Books

Book Inner Pages Mockup 1 7d18e

The Dutch magazine Flow is sort of a cross between O: The Oprah Magazine and your favorite stationery store. Each issue is filled with inspiring and uplifting stories, plus tucked-in treats such as notebooks, cards, and beautiful papers to cut out. As a Dutch speaker, I’ve been a fan for years, but it’s been difficult to get my American friends on board the Flow train. No more. Now, there’s an English edition of Flow that can be found at most bookstores. Better yet, all of the best stories and treats from past issues have been collected into A Book That Takes Its Time: An Unhurried Adventure in Creative Mindfulness (Workman Publishing). From the sweetly illustrated “Beautiful Moments” notecards and “30-Day Writing” notebook, to articles on gratitude and the joys of list-making, it’s just the thing to help you go with the…well, you know. 

A Book That Takes Its Time eec5c

ADVERTISEMENT

By Debbie Stoller

This article originally appeared in the December/January 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

10 DIY Kits That Make The Perfect Gift

How Women Are Using Knitting And Needlework As A Form Of Protest

These Embroiderers Are Creating A United Decaration Of Human Rights QuiltThese Embroiderers Are Creating A United Decaration Of Human Rights Quilt


Tags: Flow , magazine , books , crafting
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

boyswillbeboysfinal 4a6f3

How Women Are Using Knitting And Needlework As A Form Of Protest

aziz 5c88d

Samantha Bee Responds To Aziz Ansari And The #MeToo Backlash: "It Doesn't Have To Be Rape To Ruin Your Life"

blackish 77b5b

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Less Than Anthony Anderson On "Black-ish," And That's About To Change

Emma miller 374c9

15-Year-Old Gymnast Emma Ann Miller Says She's Still Being Billed For Larry Nassar's Abuse Sessions

directors d17ed

Greta Gerwig Is The Fifth Woman And Jordan Peele Is The Fifth Black Man To Be Nominated For The Best Director Oscar

krysten109 7879f

Krysten Ritter On Playing Jessica Jones, "Who Doesn't Give A Shit About How She Looks"

hatpin c1bd5

In The Early 1900s, Ladies Stabbed Harassers With Hatpins

FINAL CMYK Greta Gerwig BUST Nadya Wasylko SCAN 04 n1 15f4a

Greta Gerwig On Directing Her Oscar-Nominated Movie "Lady Bird" And Why She Doesn't Write Stories That Revolve Around Men: BUST Interview

holliecook c7251

4 New Albums To Listen To In January 2018

alyraisman 67609

Aly Raisman Tells Her Abuser Larry Nassar: “We Are Now A Force, And You Are Nothing.”

Upcoming Events

Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Fri Jan 26 @12:00AM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Fri Jan 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Sat Jan 27 @12:00AM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sat Jan 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sun Jan 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
View Full Calendar