Quantcast
7 Ursula K. Le Guin Quotes To Say Goodbye To A Sci-Fi Feminist Icon
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

7 Ursula K. Le Guin Quotes To Say Goodbye To A Sci-Fi Feminist Icon

Details
IN Books

 

uklg.jpg

Ursula K. Le Guin, science fiction writer extraordinaire and tough-minded feminist, passed away on Monday at age 88, according to the New York Times. Le Guin’s novels have been translated into more than 40 languages and have sold millions of copies around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of Le Guin’s books have been in print for nearly 50 years, including the extremely popular The Left Hand of Darkness, which takes place on a planet where people are neither male nor female, something she referred to as a “thought experiment” that explored the nature of human societies — definitely a recommended read.

In honor of legacy she leaves behind, here are seven awesome (and applicable) quotes from the legend herself.

“What sane person could live in this world and not be crazy?” 
― Ursula K. Le Guin

“We are volcanoes. When we women offer our experience as our truth, as human truth, all the maps change. There are new mountains.” 
 Ursula K. Le Guin

“Nothing is yours. It is to use. It is to share. If you will not share it, you cannot use it.” 
 Ursula K. Le Guin, The Dispossessed

“Compare the torrent and the glacier. Both get where they are going.” 
 Ursula K. Le Guin, The Left Hand of Darkness

“Go to bed; tired is stupid.” 
 Ursula K. Le Guin, A Wizard of Earthsea

“You cannot buy the revolution. You cannot make the revolution. You can only be the revolution. It is in your spirit, or it is nowhere.” 
 Ursula K. Le GuinThe Dispossessed

“It is very hard for evil to take hold of the unconsenting soul.” 
 Ursula K. Le GuinA Wizard of Earthsea

Top photo, Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, Arwen Curry.

More from BUST

11 Books By Women To Read In January 2018

Zoë Quinn's "Crash Override" Is A Must-Read Memoir About Surviving Gamergate

In "This Is The Place," Women Write About Home: BUST Review 

 


Anna Wesche is a BUST intern, a writer, blogger, and lover of Doritos (Nacho Cheese). Follow her on Instagram at @annamargery to watch her gradual transformation into a cat. 
Tags: ursula k. le guin , books , quotes , the left hand of darkness , science fiction
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

boyswillbeboysfinal 4a6f3

How Women Are Using Knitting And Needlework As A Form Of Protest

aziz 5c88d

Samantha Bee Responds To Aziz Ansari And The #MeToo Backlash: "It Doesn't Have To Be Rape To Ruin Your Life"

Screen Shot 2018 01 18 at 12.08.11 PM 5763a

Serial Child Molester Larry Nassar Says It's Too Hard To Hear 100 Of His Victims' Testimonies

screen shot 2018 01 18 at 91039 am a5c5b

Dylan Farrow Speaks Out Against Woody Allen On TV For The First Time

Moulin Rouge nicole kidman 512a7

A Sex Worker Takes On "Moulin Rouge"

gracefrankie cb370

Week Of Women: January 19-25, 2018

Screen Shot 2018 01 18 at 1.31.48 PM 18acc

"Mary And The Witch's Flower" Features Stunning Animation And An Unusual Message: BUST Review

ORiordan 720ed

The Cranberries Lead Singer Dolores O’Riodan's Death Leaves A Hole In The Heart Of Sad-Girl Rock

lpx d053b

Neon Gold Founder Lizzy Plapinger Goes Solo As LPX: BUST Interview

Diva Sq e5a10

PRIMA's "Diva" Is A Fun, Feminist Anthem: BUST Premiere

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar