A coloring book for people who say f*ck a lot: Fucking Awesome Coloring Book by Calligraphuck

If you don’t have a sailor mouth, stop reading now. But if you do, say hello to the Fucking Awesome Coloring Book—a book that lets the world know you don’t give a shit about what anyone thinks. Featuring delightfully irreverent phrases, lovely calligraphy, and illustrated backgrounds, this coloring book invites adults to color their f*cking stress away. With a range of profanity from upbeat sweary affirmations to hilariously sassy sayings, 30 different expletives offer creative stimulation and cathartic release for any mood. Designs are printed on thick, removable, frame-worthy pages—with metallic ink patterns on the back of each page—making them easy to share and display.

The Fucking Awesome Coloring Book is the brainchild of Linus Boman, a London-based graphic designer and sometime standup comedian. He is the founder of Calligraphuck, purveyors of profane letterpress cards and fine paper goods.

Enter below for a Chance to Win a Copy of the Fucking Awesome Coloring Book. You’ve fucking earned it.

Brianna is a BUST editorial intern from Indiana. After finishing her bachelor's in telecommunication news and journalism from Ball State University, she went to Syracuse for her master's in arts journalism. She likes writing about movies, performance art and advocacy. You can follow her on Twitter @BriKirk, and reach out to her at briannakirkham@gmail.com.