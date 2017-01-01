Quantcast

A coloring book for people who say f*ck a lot: Fucking Awesome Coloring Book by Calligraphuck

If you don’t have a sailor mouth, stop reading now. But if you do, say hello to the Fucking Awesome Coloring Book—a book that lets the world know you don’t give a shit about what anyone thinks. Featuring delightfully irreverent phrases, lovely calligraphy, and illustrated backgrounds, this coloring book invites adults to color their f*cking stress away. With a range of profanity from upbeat sweary affirmations to hilariously sassy sayings, 30 different expletives offer creative stimulation and cathartic release for any mood. Designs are printed on thick, removable, frame-worthy pages—with metallic ink patterns on the back of each page—making them easy to share and display.

The Fucking Awesome Coloring Book is the brainchild of Linus Boman, a London-based graphic designer and sometime standup comedian. He is the founder of Calligraphuck, purveyors of profane letterpress cards and fine paper goods.

Enter below for a Chance to Win a Copy of the Fucking Awesome Coloring Book. You’ve fucking earned it.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. All applicants must be at least 18 years old. Void where prohibited by law. Individual email addresses will be counted as one applicant regardless of number of entries. Prize delivery is the sole responsibility of the advertiser. BUST magazine is not responsible for loss, breakage, failure of receipt, replacement and/or product similarity to description of prize items. Item carries no warranty or guarantee. All entries must be received by Midnight of the following Thursday from announcement of contest. Emails entered will be made available to the contest sponsor only, and will not be sold to third parties for use of any kind.Winner must reply to confirmation of prize award within 7 days of notification from BUST. Failure to comply with this deadline may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate winner.

Click to view complete rules and regulations. 

 

Brianna is a BUST editorial intern from Indiana. After finishing her bachelor's in telecommunication news and journalism from Ball State University, she went to Syracuse for her master's in arts journalism. She likes writing about movies, performance art and advocacy. You can follow her on Twitter @BriKirk, and reach out to her at briannakirkham@gmail.com.

Tags: coloring book , adult coloring book , stress relief , curse words
