These Photos Of Lil’ Woke Children Prove The Next Generation Isn't Playing Around

Children might not listen, but they hear everything. And they certainly repeat most of it too. We’ve seen many of the photos online, but now we can see what those conscious kids actually think in this miniature children’s book, “The Little Book of Little Activists.” It’s a curated selection of inspiring photos of children, alongside quotes that explain their understanding of equality, democracy, and other social issues from recent demonstrations across the country. The overall message is clear: you’re never too young to care about your community and get involved, and that kind of empowerment is effective for children and adults alike. Children of all ages and backgrounds can see themselves represented in these pages.

The climate of this country is intensely politically involved right now, with the Black Lives Matter movement, DAPL protests, the Women’s March, #NoBanNoWall and so many more. This little book can help encourage and teach kids and adults how to become active citizens. Featured activist, 5 1/2-year-old Xaviana said, “I read about the other marches and I saw other kids marching to tell the bullies they were wrong. I thought, I could do that, too.” Perusing these pages and reading the empathetic thoughts of children will definitely warm your heart, but more importantly remind you who and what the fight is for: the next generation. 

Editor Leila Sales created the book wanting to “counteract some of the ‘shut up and sit down’ messaging that we’ve been getting, to tell kids instead: your opinions are valid, your voices matter, and you’re not doing anything wrong by trying to make yourself be heard.” It is tone deaf and socially irresponsible to try and shield kids as to what is really happening, because politics affects them too.

Five percent of the gross proceeds from sales of the book will go to the Children’s Defense Fund and will be earmarked for their Freedom School program, which uses reading enrichment to build strong, literate, and empowered children prepared to make a difference.  

All featured images used with permission

 

Bry'onna Mention is a wavvy womanist who is always ready to square up against misogynoir and respectability. Usually found running through the burbs with her ‘fro and woes, just #blackgirlmobbin. A mixed magical black girl—black, but mixed magically: ½ witch, ¼ gorgon and ¼ mermaid—curating peak blackness over here

Tags: babies , toddlers , kids , activism , children's books.
