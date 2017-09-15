The Mudd Club Comes To Life In A Fascinating Tell-All Memoir

Back in the late 1970s, New York City was still an affordable, gritty, and edgy place to live — very different from the shopping mall New York has morphed into. Influenced by the prevailing Warholian concept of High Art meets Low Trash, The Mudd Club was the happening place to dance and hang out. Artists, writers, musicians, actors, performance artists, and scensters of all persuasions created a mix that has been emulated by downtown denizens to this day. It was the anti-Studio 54, but had an even stricter door policy.
Now, former Mudd Club doorman Richard Boch has written a stellar tell-all memoir — called The Mudd Club — about his tenure as a doorman at this quintessential meeting ground of the coolest of the cool. It’s a real page-turner from beginning to end. Check out some of the photos from the book here, and New Yorkers, you can attend the the book launch on September 19 at Powerhouse Arena in Brooklyn
Top photo: Marianne Faithfull, February '80, photo by Bob Gruen
More from BUST
"Vibrator Nation" Explores The History Of Feminist Sex-Toy Stores: Review
11 New Books By Women To Read Right Now