The Mudd Club Comes To Life In A Fascinating Tell-All Memoir

 Marianne Faithfull Mudd Feb 80 Bob Gruen

 

Back in the late 1970s, New York City was still an affordable, gritty, and edgy place to live — very different from the shopping mall New York has morphed into. Influenced by the prevailing Warholian concept of High Art meets Low Trash, The Mudd Club was the happening place to dance and hang out. Artists, writers, musicians, actors, performance artists, and scensters of all persuasions created a mix that has been emulated by downtown denizens to this day. It was the anti-Studio 54, but had an even stricter door policy.

muddclubbookcover

Now, former Mudd Club doorman Richard Boch has written a stellar tell-all memoir — called The Mudd Club — about his tenure as a doorman at this quintessential meeting ground of the coolest of the cool. It’s a real page-turner from beginning to end. Check out some of the photos from the book here, and New Yorkers, you can attend the the book launch on September 19 at Powerhouse Arena in Brooklyn

MUDD CLUB A 121 copyRichard Boch and Richard Ottens at the Howl! Happening party, photo by Jolene Siana


25 Fred Fab 5 Brathwaite Debbie Harry Bobby GrossmanFab 5 Freddy and Debbie Harry, photo by Bobby Grossman

10 Bowie DeeDee Ramone 79 Mudd Bobby GrossmanDavid Bowie and DeeDee Ramone in '79, photo by Bobby Grossman 44 Klaus Nomi Mudd Club Door Scene 79 Alan Kelinberg copyKlaus Nomi, photo by Alan Kelinberg

77 Nico 79 Dark Ebet Roberts copy Nico in '79, photo by Ebet Roberts

47 Lydia Lunch 80 Lisa Genet copy copy Lydia Lunch in '80, photo by Lisa Genet

79 Pat Place Cynthia Sley Bush Tetras 81 Lisa Genet copyPat Place and Cynthia Sley of Bush Tetras, photo by Lisa Genet

95 Richard Sohl Teri Toye Mudd Second Floor 80 Marcia Resnick copyRichard Sohl and Teri Toye Mudd in '80, photo by Marcia Resnick

114 X Full Band Summer 80 NYC Eugene Merinov copyX in summer 1980, photo by Eugene Merinov


Miguel, Klaus Nomi, Joey Arias (far right) in '79Miguel, Klaus Nomi, Joey Arias (far right) in '79

 

Top photo: Marianne Faithfull, February '80, photo by Bob Gruen

