BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Zooms In On Self-Help Celebs

Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

In the latest episode, Callie and Emily are joined by the hilarious hosts of the podcast "By The Book," Jolenta Greenberg and Kristen Meinzer, to discuss the curious intersection of celebs and self-help. Why are women so keen on taking life, health, and even medical advice from stars like Oprah, Gwyneth Paltrow, and (oy vey!) Jenny McCarthy? We get into it in a way only funny feminists can.

Check out every episode on iTunes for free, and don't forget to rate and review!

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.

