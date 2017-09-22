This New Book From The "Guys We Fucked" Gals Has No Time For Your Slut-Shaming Nonsense: BUST Review

If you’ve been living under a rock and haven’t heard of "Guys We Fucked: The Anti Slut-Shaming Podcast," you are in for a wild ride. The hosts, comedians Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson, started out by — you guessed it — interviewing guys they’d slept with about sex and relationships. The podcast became so popular that listeners began emailing in their own questions and stories about sex, which ranged from funny to heartbreaking and everything in between. Eventually, Fisher and Hutchinson branched out into discussing these emails and interviewing listeners and experts on the show, and now around a million listeners tune in each week to hear it.

What sets Fisher and Hutchinson apart is their frank and funny approach to taboo topics, and they have brought this same fresh attitude to their new book F*CKED: Being Sexually Explorative and Self-Confident in a World That’s Screwed. The book is part manual, part confessional and part stand-up comedy. But it is all honest as fuck. They cover the origins of shame and explain why it should absolutely not be a thing, and provide essential information about bodies, different types of sexual acts, safe sex, rape and relationships. More structured than the podcast, F*CKED lays out the anti slut-shaming philosophy in detail for the rest of the world.

The "Guys We Fucked" podcast is not just hosted by two women, it is made up of a whole community of listeners (or "fuckers") as well. The book is written in a similar conversational tone, playing the role of an older sister, or that more sexually-experienced friend you always turn to for advice. The authors are not experts, just two women with life experience. In some sections this can wear thin, because it feels like most people in the book’s target audience know and intellectually understand the things that Fisher and Hutchinson discuss. We know we shouldn’t feel bad about masturbation, or having sex with multiple people. We know that sexual fetishes are not something to be ashamed of, and that abortion is a woman’s choice. But most people don’t talk about it, and this is the key to Fisher and Hutchinson’s appeal. Knowing something, and being comfortable talking about it, are two very different concepts, and breaking down the taboo and shame around sex for women requires both. Judging by the trolling and online hate these two women are subjected to, there is still a long way to go before everyone is as open and accepting as they are.

And so the emails continue to flood the "Guys We Fucked" inbox, and Fisher and Hutchinson continue to dispense the best advice they can. One of their most common exhortations: Talk about it with your partner/s. Another: Get to know yourself. According to Fisher and Hutchinson, open communication is one of the most important aspects of sexual satisfaction. Oh, and never fake an orgasm.

Header image via Guys We Fucked: The Anti Slut-Shaming Podcast, body image via Amazon.

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl.