Quantcast

Hillary Clinton’s Election Memoir Will Be “Devastating”

Details
IN Books

hillary clinton 727

Earlier this year, Simon & Schuster announced that Hillary Clinton publish a book about the 2016 election. This morning, more details were released, and they kinda feel like a punch to the stomach.

The book is called What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton (I’m glad she kept the Rodham in there, because she took it out for her campaign book Stronger Together), and the cover is very simple. The title is in blue on a white background, while the byline is white on a blue background, recalling her "Stronger Together" campaign signs and posters.

whathappenedcover

Via a press release quoted by NBC, in the book, Clinton “dives into mistakes she made along the campaign trail and the ‘devastating’ and unexpected loss to President Donald Trump.” Additionally, “she speaks about the challenges of being a strong woman in the public eye, the criticism over her voice, age, and appearance, and the double standard confronting women in politics.”

In the introduction to the book, Clinton writes, “In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down.”

The book is out September 12th. We’ll be reading.

Top photo via Facebook/Hillary Clinton

More from BUST

"The Destruction Of Hillary Clinton" Is A Painfully Satisfying Explanation: BUST Review

Hillary Clinton Apologized To Obama The Night She Lost Because That's What Women Do

Hillary Clinton Knows Why You Don't Think She's Likeable"

 

Erika is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Tags: Hillary Clinton , Donald Trump , 2016 election , Hillary Rodham Clinton , politics , books
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

dftrump

It Looks Like Japan's First Lady Pretended Not To Know How To Speak English For Her Dinner With Trump

chrissyteigen

Donald Trump Blocked Chrissy Teigen On Twitter — Here's The Tweet That Did It

HildaFlowers

This Instagram Star Recreates Classic Pinup Poses In These Stunning Photos

banana725

Please Do Not Use This Just-The-Tip Condom

handcuffs5768

Alaskan Cops Say They Have A "Right" To Sexual Contact With The Sex Workers They're Investigating

lana del rey witch

Lana Del Rey Says Yes, She’s Using Witchcraft Against Trump, Because “Why Not? I Do A Lot Of Shit.”

mindyprojectphone

15 Mindy Kaling Thinkpieces You'll Soon See On Your Newsfeed

landlinecastheader

Jenny Slate Will Make You Cry For About A Million Reasons In “Landline”: BUST Review

shoutyourabortionzinecover

This Is What Zine Culture Looks Like In 2017

BUSTCollage3

Hear An Eclectic Lineup Of Female Musicians At Lincoln Center's Out Of Doors Festival 2017

Upcoming Events

SummerStage: Regina Spektor
Thu Jul 27 @ 6:00PM -
Her Own Wings
Fri Jul 28 @ 6:00PM -
Politicon
Sat Jul 29 @10:00AM - 08:00PM
7th Annual New York Poetry Festival
Sat Jul 29 @11:00AM - 05:00PM
Fluevog Pop-Up Shop!
Sat Jul 29 @12:00PM - 04:00PM
View Full Calendar