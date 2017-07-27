Hillary Clinton’s Election Memoir Will Be “Devastating”

Earlier this year, Simon & Schuster announced that Hillary Clinton publish a book about the 2016 election. This morning, more details were released, and they kinda feel like a punch to the stomach.

The book is called What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton (I’m glad she kept the Rodham in there, because she took it out for her campaign book Stronger Together), and the cover is very simple. The title is in blue on a white background, while the byline is white on a blue background, recalling her "Stronger Together" campaign signs and posters.

Via a press release quoted by NBC, in the book, Clinton “dives into mistakes she made along the campaign trail and the ‘devastating’ and unexpected loss to President Donald Trump.” Additionally, “she speaks about the challenges of being a strong woman in the public eye, the criticism over her voice, age, and appearance, and the double standard confronting women in politics.”

In the introduction to the book, Clinton writes, “In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down.”

The book is out September 12th. We’ll be reading.

Top photo via Facebook/Hillary Clinton

