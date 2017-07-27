Relate To Everyday #Adulting Scenarios With This Choose-Your-Own Adventure Book

We can all relate to quickly reading through those choose-your-own adventure books that let us make our own decisions as kids, without any adults telling us what was right or wrong. Now there’s a humor-based, illustrated grown-up version of the very same book type – In a Daze Work: A Pick-Your-Path Journey Through the Daily Grind, written and illustrated by Siobhán Gallagher.

Just released earlier this week, the 160-page book covers the everyday decisions and scenarios that make up our lives as adults, from awkward small talk to dating to death. Each flip of the page puts you in control of what happens next in the story. So will you hit the snooze button for an extra ten minutes of much-needed sleep or get up? And, depending on what day of the week it is, will you stay in or go out later that night?

As stated on Amazon, Gallagher’s first and latest book brings “humor and sly self-reflection to the humdrum details of adulthood” and “will help you find the extraordinary (or at least hilarious) moments in any day of the week.”



Because Gallagher just ‘gets’ us and perfectly captures adulting through cute cartoons and ironic wordplay, I think I most relate to this one below. Looking it over for the very first time, I said, “True ... true ... true,” as I checked off which phrases I’ve definitely thought at one time or another.

“I’ve incorporated a lot of my own experiences into this book, from bad dates to anxieties at parties to every mundane and monotonous thing I go through in a day,” Gallagher told BUST.

Check out a few of her awesome illustrations from the book below:

You can purchase In a Daze Work: A Pick-Your-Path Journey Through the Daily Grind here.

Gallagher is a Canadian writer, illustrator and book designer living in New York City. She was recently named one of the "15 Best Creatives Under 30" in PRINT Magazine's 2017 list of New Visual Artists (as per Penguin Random House). You can follow her on Instagram and check out her website.

Images courtesy of Siobhán Gallagher

