This Body-Positive Sex Guide For Bigger Bodies Could Revolutionize Your Sex Life

No sex manual is one-size-fits-all. But for larger ladies, erotic instruction that meets the specific needs of big bodies is a rarity. That’s why Curvy Girl Sex: 101 Body-Positive Positions to Empower Your Sex Life by Elle Chase is such a fantastic find. Illustrated with cute drawings, the guide makes suggestions for pregnant women; points out positions perfect for those with a larger stomach, butt, or thighs; and even helps users accommodate weakness in the back, knees, or arms. With so many bases covered, there’s sure to be a helpful hint for every zaftig reader to take home to her bae.

BY EMILY REMS

This article originally appeared in the June/July 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

