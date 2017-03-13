Quantcast

This Bookstore Turned All The Books By Men Backward

Details
IN Books
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

17103539 10154167329601010 1384460023069281390 n

In a brilliant way to demonstrate sexism in publishing, a bookstore in Cleveland, Ohio has turned all the books by men backward for Women’s History Month, leaving only the spines of books by women visible.

Loganberry Books shared photos of their bookstore display earlier this month, and they have since gone viral. “Illustrating the fiction gender gap: We’ve silenced male authors, leaving works of women in view,” reads a sign by one bookshelf.

Loganberry Books founder Harriet Logan told BuzzFeed that she has highlighted women’s work every March for the 20 years she’s been working at a bookstore.

“This year, I wanted to do something different, something that would highlight not just the good works by women, but also the disparity in the industry. As someone who tries to carry female authors, the effect is shocking,” she said.

She added, “I want people to think: Is the gender gap really this uneven, and why? What does my personal library look like? What can be done to change this imbalance? And then go find a title by a female author you may or may not be familiar with — it’s easy to find them — and give it a try.”

If you’re in the Cleveland area, get to the bookstore today or tomorrow — the display ends on March 14th.

Check out these photos via Loganberry Books below:

16999155 10154171505171010 3204787548232243247 n-1

16998940 10154167287221010 811801695394382928 n

17098224 10154171505671010 7388276940455013877 n

17021857 10154167286966010 5207112544431232751 n

Photos via Facebook/Loganberry Books

More from BUST

Mama Cass Comes To Life In This Graphic Novel

Read This Book: "Whatever Happened To Interracial Love?" By Kathleen Collins

10 New Books By Women To Read This Spring

 

 

 

Tags: Loganberry Books , Women's History Month , Cleveland , books
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Screen Shot 2017 03 07 at 2.55.20 pm

This 'Fearless Girl' Sculpture Suddenly Appeared On Wall Street Today. Here's Why.

SNL

SNL's Male Feminist Skit Is Way Too Real

brie larson room

Brie Larson Speaks Out About Not Clapping For Casey Affleck At The Oscars

Pregnancy_ultrasound_110322105347_1056300.jpg

GOP Objects To Insurance Covering Prenatal Care Because Men Have To Pay For It

63 Jane F copy

8 Hilarious And Heartwarming Photos Of Young Girls

Day Without A Woman

Can't Take Off Work? 7 Actions For "A Day Without A Woman"

kristen stewart snl

Kristen Stewart Says, ‘You’re Not Confused If You’re Bisexual’

tuesday

Women-Owned Businesses To Support Every Day

workplace 1245776 960 720

A Twitter Story About a Man and Woman Switching Work Emails for a Week Reminds Us That Workplace Sexism is Alive and Real

First Aid Kit Photo1 credit Nirrimi Firebrace

First Aid Kit Fights Rape Culture In New Song "You Are The Problem Here": BUST Premiere

Upcoming Events

(Portland) Lindy West Shrill Book Tour
Mon Mar 13 @ 7:30PM -
PopRally Presents Petra Collins: In Search of Us (NYC)
Sat Mar 18 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
(Providence, RI) The Lady Project Summit 2017
Sat Mar 25 @ 7:00AM - 08:00PM
Ladies First Fest Part 1 & 2
Sat Mar 25 @ 2:00PM - 05:00PM
(NYC) AFEST, Conference of Latin American Female Writers in New York
Mon Mar 27 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar