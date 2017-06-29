This Calligraphy Starter Kit Teaches You To Write Like A Fancy Lady

“Learn Calligraphy” has been an item languishing on my creative to-do list for what feels like an eternity. But thanks to this handy starter kit from pro calligrapher Laura Hooper ($80, lhcalligraphy.com), I’m finally crossing that shit off (with a decorative flourish no less). With two pots of ink, a pen holder with three nibs, and a blank-page journal for cutting loose, this cute lil’ package has everything you need to master inky strokes in the privacy of your own home. The pièce de résistance is the intro guide, which has tips and tricks for making those perfectly swoopy lines, plus specific letter instruction, errors to avoid, and gridded pages for plenty of practice. Write on, with style.

BY LISA BUTTERWORTH

PHOTO: ANNE KIM

This article originally appeared in the June/July 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

