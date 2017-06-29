Quantcast

This Calligraphy Starter Kit Teaches You To Write Like A Fancy Lady

Details
IN Books

calligraphy starter kit

“Learn Calligraphy” has been an item languishing on my creative to-do list for what feels like an eternity. But thanks to this handy starter kit from pro calligrapher Laura Hooper ($80, lhcalligraphy.com), I’m finally crossing that shit off (with a decorative flourish no less). With two pots of ink, a pen holder with three nibs, and a blank-page journal for cutting loose, this cute lil’ package has everything you need to master inky strokes in the privacy of your own home. The pièce de résistance is the intro guide, which has tips and tricks for making those perfectly swoopy lines, plus specific letter instruction, errors to avoid, and gridded pages for plenty of practice. Write on, with style.

calligraphy zoom 1

 

BY LISA BUTTERWORTH

PHOTO: ANNE KIM

This article originally appeared in the June/July 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

BUST London Summer Craftacular: Meet The Inspiring Duo Behind The Drink, Shop & Do Café

Long Hair Don't Care And Beyonce: A New Typeface

Graffiti Writing Women Of The Big Apple

 

Tags: Laura Hooper , Learn Calligraphy , writing , calligraphy , starter kit
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

katyperry

A Guide To Cultural Appropriation Vs. Appreciation

emmawatson

Dear Mansplainers: I’ll Cut My Hair Short If I Want to

3377559920 5ed7d67c9c z 1

In North Carolina, Men Can Legally Continue To Have Sex With A Woman After She Says "Stop"

serena williams 08 17 cover

Serena Williams Is On The Cover Of "Vanity Fair," Naked, Pregnant, And Looking Like A Goddess

Fahren Feingold Blue Monday 2017 The Untitled Space SECRET GARDEN exhibit LR

18 Artworks That Highlight The Female Gaze In Erotica

Screen Shot Plaza Weed Nuns

Watch Aubrey Plaza Get Stoned With The Weed Nuns

KimBoekbinder ByClaytonCubitt

Let Kim Boekbinder Remind You That You're The "Head Bitch In Charge": BUST Premiere

wonderwoman628

Why This Whedonite Isn’t Surprised by That Leaked "Wonder Woman" Script

wonderwoman622

"Wonder Woman's" Secret Superpower Is So Relevant For Us Today

IMG 7264

The Husband Hunt

Upcoming Events

Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
Dead Darlings "Shame Edition"
Wed Jul 12 @ 8:00PM -
The Comedy Blender
Thu Jul 13 @ 9:30PM -
Wonder Women!
Mon Jul 17 @10:00AM - 05:00PM
National Museum of Women in the Arts: Inside the Dinner Party Studio
Sun Sep 17 @10:00AM -
View Full Calendar